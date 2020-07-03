July, 3rd 2020



DIAC S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU MTN PROGRAMME

DIAC S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable Medium Term Notes (NEU MTN Programme).

This documentation was approved by the Banque de France is available on its website under the following link: https://eucpmtn.banque-france.fr/public/#/liste-des-emetteurs/5f8b9dec-b611-ea11-80f7-001dd8b71ea9









