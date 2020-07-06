On 28 May 2020, the general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS (registry code 10237832) resolved to amend the articles of association of Coop Pank AS and to adopt the new version of them.

Today, on 6 July 2020 the amended articles of association were registered at the Estonian Commercial Register and the new articles of association entered into force.

The articles of association is attached to this stock exchange announcement and is also available on the webpage of Coop Pank AS on https://www.cooppank.ee/en/investorile .

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking is 72 800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

