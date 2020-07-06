ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is very pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has received notification that the complaint process regarding the Royal Danish Navy’s mine hunting upgrade program has been finalized. The Board of Complaints which oversaw the complaint process has ruled in favor of the Royal Danish Navy’s position on all points. The decision is publicly available at:



https://klfu.naevneneshus.dk/media/documents/Klein_Marine_Systems_Inc._mod_Forsvarsministeriets_Materiel-_og_Indkøbsstyrelse.pdf

Kraken originally announced in October 2019, that it was chosen as the successful bidder on a program for the acquisition of new sonar systems for an unnamed international navy. The delay since then was the result of the complaint process initiated by a losing bidder combined with a slowing of government activity during the COVID period in Europe.

This was a competitive bid process for upgrades of the Royal Danish Navy’s mine-hunting sonar equipment. As outlined in the decision, Kraken was one of four companies (including Northrop Grumman International Trading Inc., Thales DMS France, and Klein Marine Systems Inc.) whose offers were received and evaluated. Under the program, Kraken will deliver the KATFISH™ towed synthetic aperture sonar, the Tentacle® winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS) to the Royal Danish Navy. The total contract value is expected to be between C$35-$40 million, with the majority of that received over a 2 year equipment acquisition phase. Kraken expects product margins on this contract to be in line with its historical averages. We expect to finalize matters with the Royal Danish Navy during Q3,2020.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Toronto, Ontario; Bremen & Rostock, Germany; and Boston, Massachusetts. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter. For more information, please visit www.krakenrobotics.com, www.krakenrobotik.de, www.krakenpower.de. Find us on social media on Twitter (@krakenrobotics), Facebook (@krakenroboticsinc) and LinkedIn.

