SalMar – Q2 2020 Trading update
Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2020 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 27.2
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 12.0
Arnarlax – Iceland (1,000 tgw): 1.7
Total Q2 2020 (1,000 tgw): 40.9
The full Q2 2020 report will be released on 27 August 2020 at 06:30 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
SalMar ASA
Kverva, NORWAY
SalMar ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: