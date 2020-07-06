SalMar – Q2 2020 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2020 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 27.2

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 12.0

Arnarlax – Iceland (1,000 tgw): 1.7

Total Q2 2020 (1,000 tgw): 40.9

The full Q2 2020 report will be released on 27 August 2020 at 06:30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

