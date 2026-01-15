SalMar – new share capital registered

Frøya, 15 January 2026:

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by SalMar ASA (the “Company”) on 13 January 2026 regarding the issuance of 209,402 new shares in the Company (the “Consideration Shares”) as settlement for SalMar acquiring 49% of the shares in Øylaks MTB AS.

The share capital increase pertaining to issuance of the Consideration Shares has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company’s new share capital is NOK 33,899,229.25 divided into 135,596,917 shares, each share with a par value of NOK 0.25.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO

Tel: +47 900 84 538

Email: ulrik.steinvik@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

