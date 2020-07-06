GUADALAJARA, Jalisco, Mexico, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of June 2020, compared to traffic figures for June 2019.



For June 2020, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 76.8%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 71.7%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 84.0%.

In terms of the operation of our 12 Mexican airports, the airlines have already begun to reinitiate domestic and international flight frequencies. In Jamaica, with the re-opening of its borders at the beginning of June, international flights once again began landing at the airports of Montego Bay and Kingston. In all our airports we are continuing to follow strict sanitary guidelines, in order to offer our passengers confidence and safety throughout our facilities.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-20 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 2020 % Change Guadalajara 888.8 216.3 -75.7% 5,094.4 2,730.3 -46.4% Tijuana* 497.9 243.6 -51.1% 2,894.9 1,880.3 -35.0% Puerto Vallarta 170.7 20.9 -87.8% 831.3 401.8 -51.7% Los Cabos 168.0 36.3 -78.4% 885.5 478.8 -45.9% Montego Bay 0.7 0.0 -100.0% 4.2 1.0 -77.2% Guanajuato 176.3 34.0 -80.7% 994.3 480.5 -51.7% Hermosillo 154.1 32.1 -79.2% 859.9 454.6 -47.1% Mexicali 95.9 23.2 -75.8% 569.4 323.9 -43.1% Morelia 40.1 26.3 -34.5% 225.9 171.9 -23.9% La Paz 87.0 19.0 -78.1% 466.4 247.0 -47.0% Aguascalientes 47.5 12.8 -73.0% 305.2 157.6 -48.4% Los Mochis 31.7 4.7 -85.2% 187.1 97.4 -48.0% Manzanillo 8.2 1.0 -87.4% 49.2 25.1 -49.0% Total 2,367.0 670.1 -71.7% 13,367.7 7,450.2 -44.3%

International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-20 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 2020 % Change Guadalajara 380.7 100.3 -73.6% 2,076.7 1,117.7 -46.2% Tijuana* 260.3 82.7 -68.2% 1,394.2 825.0 -40.8% Puerto Vallarta 199.4 15.0 -92.5% 1,970.6 1,111.3 -43.6% Los Cabos 317.3 22.7 -92.8% 2,019.3 975.2 -51.7% Montego Bay 391.3 15.4 -96.1% 2,516.5 1,149.6 -54.3% Guanajuato 59.8 7.8 -87.0% 345.1 165.1 -52.2% Hermosillo 6.3 1.3 -78.7% 34.5 20.6 -40.2% Mexicali 0.7 0.0 -94.9% 3.3 1.3 -61.1% Morelia 37.5 3.9 -89.5% 207.1 108.9 -47.4% La Paz 0.9 0.3 -66.1% 6.6 3.8 -43.2% Aguascalientes 19.7 3.3 -83.4% 99.3 55.3 -44.3% Los Mochis 0.7 0.0 -95.0% 3.5 1.3 -62.0% Manzanillo 3.3 0.8 -75.4% 52.3 29.5 -43.5% Total 1,678.0 253.6 -84.9% 10,729.1 5,564.8 -48.1%





Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-20 % Change Jan-Jun 2019 Jan-Jun 2020 % Change Guadalajara 1,269.5 316.7 -75.1% 7,171.1 3,848.1 -46.3% Tijuana* 758.2 326.3 -57.0% 4,289.1 2,705.3 -36.9% Puerto Vallarta 370.1 35.8 -90.3% 2,801.9 1,513.1 -46.0% Los Cabos 485.3 59.0 -87.8% 2,904.8 1,454.0 -49.9% Montego Bay 392.0 15.4 -96.1% 2,520.7 1,150.6 -54.4% Guanajuato 236.1 41.7 -82.3% 1,339.4 645.6 -51.8% Hermosillo 160.4 33.4 -79.2% 894.5 475.2 -46.9% Mexicali 96.6 23.2 -76.0% 572.7 325.2 -43.2% Morelia 77.6 30.2 -61.1% 433.0 280.8 -35.1% La Paz 87.9 19.3 -78.0% 473.0 250.8 -47.0% Aguascalientes 67.2 16.1 -76.1% 404.6 212.9 -47.4% Los Mochis 32.4 4.7 -85.4% 190.6 98.7 -48.2% Manzanillo 11.6 1.9 -84.0% 101.5 54.6 -46.2% Total 4,045.0 923.7 -77.2% 24,096.8 13,015.0 -46.0% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

Airport Jun-19 Jun-20 %Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 20 % Change Tijuana

256.0 82.6 -67.7% 1,370.9 817.7 -40.4%

Kingston Airport (in thousands):

Airport

Jun-19 Jun-20 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 20 % Change Domestic

N/A 0.0 N/A N/A 1.3 N/A International N/A 14.3 N/A N/A 375.1 N/A Total N/A 14.3 N/A N/A 376.4 N/A

Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

Jun-19 Jun-20 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 20 % Change Domestic

2,367.0 670.1 -71.7% 13,367.7 7,451.5 -44.3% International 1,678.0 268.0 -84.0% 10,729.1 5,939.9 -44.6% Total 4,045.0 938.0 -76.8% 24,096.8 13,391.4 -44.4%

Highlights for the Period:

The number of seats available during June 2020 declined by 29.5% compared to June 2019; while load factors for the month went from 87.6% in June 2019 to 35.9% in June 2020.

Kingston: The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 14.3 thousand passengers at June 2020, a 55% decline versus June 2019.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

