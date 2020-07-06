TORONTO, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), offers the latest update on its PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform.



In May 2020, Patriot One’s Product Development Team responded to the Covid19 Pandemic as part of the Canadian Digital Technology Supercluster Covid19 Program. The Company secured up to $4.5 million (CAD) in co-investment funding under a two-stage program that includes development and deployment of (i) a thermal screening module that highlights persons presenting with elevated temperatures in real-time, using commodity-priced thermal cameras, (ii) additional computer modules that detect the presence or non-presence of medical and non-medical masks and face coverings, and the ability to highlight persons and problem areas where social distance requirements are not being maintained, and (iii) cross-location temperature monitoring to help the prediction of future outbreaks based on the overall trending and the combination of quantifiable indicators.

Stage One comprises up to $2.25 million in investment to demonstrate the development of the modules over a four to six-month timeframe with on-site deployments with five or more co-development customers. In Stage Two, Patriot One will receive a second investment advance of up to $2.25 million over a six to eight-month timeframe to refine the Health & Safety Modules and redeploy with Stage One partners and customer(s).

Patriot One’ s new Health & Safety modules are additional video object recognition solutions that are integrated into the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, which also includes weapon detection, disturbance and fight detection modules. The Health & Safety Modules use standard medium resolution thermal cameras, powered with the PATSCAN AI software to identify and analyze instances of elevated body temperature. Any anomalous detection outside a nominal body temperature range will result in an immediate alert, which will be instantly transmitted to onsite security for further action.

In addition, Patriot One’s Xtract.ai division, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Vancouver General Hospital, University of British Columbia (“UBC”), and SapienML, helped radiologists identify the increased risk of the COVID19 virus. This project was led by Dr. Savvas Nicolaou and Dr. William Parker and supported by the UBC Community Health and Wellbeing Cloud Innovation Center (UBC-CIC) which has a mission to solve real-world challenges that materially benefit British Columbia and the world. Data captured from CT and X-ray scans from around the world, are being reviewed and annotated by 4 radiologists, who are labelling each image to segment them into three classes: background, normal lung, and Ground Glass Opacity (“GGO”). The percentage of lung volume affected by GGO is a leading indicator for COVID-19, and the development of an automated approach to assess this can greatly assist medical practitioners to quickly diagnose early onset of the virus.

Beyond the PATSCAN VRS modules highlighted above, Patriot One’s product and engineering teams have been hard at work on the development of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Gateway, which combines multiple sensors with select proprietary detection technologies into one gateway system. As shared previously, by combining multiple sensors with the PATSCAN Artificial Intelligence neural network system (developed by the XTRACT.ai team), the Gateway’s overall performance level is dramatically enhanced and shows improved detection of personal concealed weapons.. The Patriot One product and engineering teams have been working side-by-side on the development and testing of the integrated Gateway solution. The result is a leading-edge, touchless detection technology that will save lives and modern society’s way of life. The PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Gateway will help protect on-site security, staff and visitors against weapons and other physical threats at building and venue entrances, as well as help identify potential viral threats with the addition of the thermal video recognition module. The PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Gateway (MSG 1.0) for Fastlane threat detection is planned for release to the North American market in August 2020 with several Gateway trial installations starting as early July 2020.

In other news, Patriot One announces it has engaged Native Ads Inc. (“Native Ads”) to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for 12 weeks for a total spend of US$120,000, including content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising creative development, campaign reporting and optimization.

Respectfully

“Martin Cronin”

Martin Cronin, CEO

About Patriot One

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Native Ads

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency and operator of a programmatic ad exchange. Neither Native Ads, nor any of its directors and officers, own any securities of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations

John Martin, Patriot One

+1 (888) 728-1332

johnm@patriot1tech.com

Media Contacts:

Scott Ledingham, Patriot One

+1-613-806-7135

scott@prmedianow.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



