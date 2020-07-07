GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 7 JULY 2020 AT 14.00

Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 June–30 June 2020: Growth continued, 12% net sales growth in first half 2020

Gofore's net sales were EUR 6.1 million in June 2020 (2019: EUR 5.1 million). At the end of the review period, the Group employed a total of 610 people (559 people). Net sales of the first half of 2020 grew 12% from to the corresponding period in 2019 to EUR 37.4 million (EUR 33.5 million).

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

“In June, Gofore's net sales were EUR 6.1 million, growth driven by having more working days during the month than in the corresponding period (21 working days, as compared to 19 working days in June 2019). The number of personnel also continued to grow. I believe that this demonstrates trust in Gofore’s operations and future.



In June, the Finnish Patent and Registration Office selected us as their system maintenance, support and development services provider for the Business Information System. With the agreement, we will take overall responsibility for one of Finland's main registers, which contains information that is important for the functioning of the society. The service will be implemented in cooperation with our partner Cybercom. This reflects the importance of cooperation and working within networks in our operations.



In addition, the Finnish Patent and Registration Office selected us to be responsible for the implementation of their IT architecture services. The digitalisation of our society requires expertise on many different levels. This partnership emphasizes the importance of Gofore's advisory services alongside the actual implementation of information systems, as we, together with our customers, create a smoother daily life for people and companies.



Our net sales for the second quarter were EUR 18.6 million, compared to EUR 16.8 million in the corresponding period in 2019.

Our net sales for the first half of the year grew 12% to EUR 37.4 million. The growth was largely organic, indicating the customer needs, but also showing the successes of our sales and recruitment.

We do meaningful work for our customers and we believe that they consider our joint projects important to the future of their business - now even more than ever.”



In the Business Reviews, in addition to the month's net sales, the net sales of the corresponding month in the previous year is published. The reviews also include key indicators that further facilitate transparency of the company's growth strategy and comparisons between different periods. Reporting has been supplemented with the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) figure as well as subcontracting FTEs. Additionally, in the monthly Business Reviews for the quarter ending in March and September, the company publishes the Group's EBITA and EBITA-% as well as corresponding figures for the same period in the previous year.

The figures are unaudited.

The table is updated as the year progresses.



Month

(2020) Net sales, MEUR (net sales 2019)1 Number of

employees2 Number of working days in Finland Overal capacity,

FTE3 Subcontracting

FTE4 June 6.1 (5.1) 610 21 579 71 May 6.0 (6.2) 606 19 572 75 April 6.4 (5.5) 596 20 559 80 March 6.8 (6.1) 585 22 549 73 February 5.9 (5.3) 578 20 539 68 January 6.1 (5.2) 587 21 548 60

1 Net sales, MEUR (net sales in 2019), reports net sales (unaudited) for that month.

2 The number of employees at the end of the review period.

3 The Overall capacity, FTE (Full Time Equivalent) figure shows the overall capacity of the Group's personnel, converted into a value corresponding to the number of full-time employees. The figure includes the entire personnel, regardless of their role. The figure is not affected by annual leave, time-off in lieu of overtime, sick leave or other short-term absences. Part-time agreements and other long-term deviations from normal working hours reduce the amount of overall capacity in comparison with the total number of employees.

4 The Subcontracting, FTE (Full Time Equivalent) figure shows the overall amount of subcontracting used in invoiceable work, converted into a value corresponding to the number of full-time employees.



