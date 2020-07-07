New York, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Widely Prescribed Stimulants and the Risk of Psychosis in Young People with ADHD” on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Lauren Moran, M.D., Harvard Medical School / McLean Hospital, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry and 2013 Young Investigator Grant recipient, will be the presenter. The prescription use of stimulants such as Ritalin and Adderall (methylphenidate and amphetamine, respectively) for the treatment of ADHD has been increasing. In 2007, the FDA mandated changes to drug labels for stimulants, based on findings about increased risk for psychosis. We studied whether the risk of psychosis in patients with ADHD differs among various stimulant types and found that patients prescribed amphetamine were at a higher risk of new psychosis requiring treatment with antipsychotic medicines than patients who had been prescribed methylphenidate. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/julywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

