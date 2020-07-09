Press release

9 July 2020, 08:00

Update in connection with Covid-19

Today, Sdiptech can announce that the corona pandemic's negative effects on the company's operations have continued to decrease. As of July 8, the Group delivers 95 percent of planned order value, up from 90 percent a month ago and 85 percent just over two months ago.

The corona pandemic's impact on Sdiptech's order delivery continues to be limited and has gradually decreased over the past month. Currently, approximately 95 percent of the company's planned orders are delivered, an increase of 10 percentage points from April 29.





“While the markets we operate in are gradually opening, we have found new ways to maintain social distance at work. In some cases, this has affected the efficiency, but thanks to good leadership, our focus on socially important infrastructure and our decentralized model, the absolute majority of our business units work with full delivery today. This is what we know right now, but in a world that is still uncertain, we are cautious to comment on the future”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech AB.

Below is Sdiptech's delivery KPI* broken down by country, approximate numbers:





8th of July 2020 8th of June 2020 29th of April 2020 Sweden 95 procent 90 percent 90 percent UK 90 procent 80 percent 70 percent Germany & Austria 100 procent 95 percent 85 percent Norway 100 procent 100 percent 100 percent Total Sdiptech 95 procent 90 percent 85 percent

*Delivery KPI is defined as delivered order value in relation to planned order value

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & PR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

This information is such information as Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact persons above for publication 9 July 2020, 08:00 CEST.

