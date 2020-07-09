GREENWICH, Conn., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a top ten global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide. This marks the second time the global advisory company has recognized XPO as a global Leader based on ability to execute and completeness of vision.



Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We’re gratified to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide. XPO is a service business, and every metric comes down to people. I’m proud of our employees for providing essential services to keep supply chains moving – particularly this year during the pandemic. The caliber of our team is a major reason why customers partner with us.”

Gartner produces Magic Quadrant reports that evaluate vendors based on the ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gartner, “Leaders rate well on the highly weighted criteria for both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. This means the leading providers have extensive service offerings and infrastructure and make them available across an expansive global footprint. They understand the market, trends and customer needs, and translate those into well-executed service offerings further specialized for any number of industries. They are formidable at logistics execution across the service lines and run highly professional, very comprehensive logistics businesses. Leaders also have well-structured strategies and business models to continue to expand their capabilities, regional coverage and industry specialization, and they are adept at offering services for different customer segments. They invest in innovative mechanisms and capabilities to advance the art of logistics in the industry. Leaders are trusted and relied on by many of the largest global corporations to help them execute their worldwide supply chains.”

Gartner clients can access the full report here . Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide”, David Gonzalez, Courtney Rogerson, Sean Hurley, Susan Boylan, Farrah Salim, 10 June 2020.

