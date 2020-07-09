Discussion will be conducted via Webcast Call on Tuesday, July 14th at 10am Eastern Time



Event will highlight the impact of vaginal yeast infections on women, the shortcomings of existing treatments and the potential commercial opportunity for ibrexafungerp, SCYNEXIS’ novel antifungal drug candidate

SCYNEXIS recently announced positive top-line results from its two Phase 3 trials (VANISH Program) for the treatment of women with VVC infections, with a planned NDA submission on track for the second half of 2020



JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) discussion via webcast entitled “An Uncomfortable Discussion: The Immediate Need in Treating Women with Vaginal Yeast Infections” on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10am Eastern Time.

The two hour event will feature a discussion with KOLs Barbara Dehn, NP, a nurse practitioner who specializes in women’s health at El Camino Women's Medical Group in the Bay Area, and Caroline Mitchell, MD, an Associate Professor, Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology and Director, Vulvovaginal Disorders Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. The discussion will be focused on vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection, with presentations highlighting its impact on women and treatment landscape dynamics, including current challenges and unmet needs. Ms. Dehn and Dr. Mitchell will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the webcast call.

SCYNEXIS' management team will also provide an overview of its novel antifungal drug candidate, ibrexafungerp, and its potential commercial opportunity in the VVC market.

To participate in the presentation, please register in advance here .

“Vaginal yeast infection affects about 75% of women at least once in their lifetime, yet it is often misunderstood and its impact on women’s quality of life overlooked,” said Nkechi Azie, MD, Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at SCYNEXIS. “SCYNEXIS is committed to taking a leadership role in educating the public, the scientific community, and investors about the impact of yeast infections on women’s lives and offering a novel therapeutic solution, in an area where no new oral treatments have been introduced in the last 25 years.”

Barbara Dehn, NP, is a renowned nurse practitioner who has effectively used publishing, television, and social media to inform and educate millions of women about their health. She holds a B.S. from Boston College and earned her Masters degree at the University of California, San Francisco and has decades of experience in healthcare. Although she takes a holistic approach to medicine, Ms. Dehn has special interests in adolescence, menopause, women’s sexual health, and the role of mindfulness in health. As an in-demand and popular national speaker on all aspects of women’s health and a frequent health expert on television, she has appeared on CBS, ABC, CNN, Good Morning America Now, and NBC’s iVillageLive.

Dr. Mitchell runs a referral vulvovaginitis clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital and is a faculty member in the Vincent Center for Reproductive Biology. Dr. Mitchell received her BA in Women’s Studies from Harvard College and spent two years in the Peace Corps in Southern Africa before returning to Harvard Medical School for her MD degree. She did her OB/Gyn residency training at the University of Washington in Seattle, where she also received her MPH degree. She spent seven years on faculty at the UW before returning to MGH in 2014. Dr. Mitchell’s research work focuses on the relationship between the vaginal microbiota and the reproductive mucosal immune response, and how interactions between humans and our microbes influence reproductive health. She has received career development awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Doris Duke Foundation and a Harvard Catalyst Microbiome Pilot Award to study the role of the microbiome in fertility.

About Ibrexafungerp

Ibrexafungerp [pronounced eye-BREX-ah-FUN-jerp] is an investigational antifungal agent and the first representative of a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors, the 'fungerps'. This agent combines the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and IV formulations. Ibrexafungerp is currently in development for the treatment of fungal infections caused primarily by Candida (including C. auris) and Aspergillus species. It has demonstrated broad spectrum antifungal activity, in vitro and in vivo, against multidrug-resistant pathogens, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. The FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for the formulations of ibrexafungerp for the indications of invasive candidiasis (IC) (including candidemia), invasive aspergillosis (IA) and vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the IC and IA indications. Ibrexafungerp is formerly known as SCY-078.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, in late stage development for multiple indications, ranging from vaginal yeast infections to life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com .

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS's ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for ibrexafungerp; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS's reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS's clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-970-4681 (w)

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com