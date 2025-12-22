SCYNEXIS Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that it has received an additional 180-calendar-day extension from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as outlined in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company now has until June 15, 2026, to meet the requirement for its shares of common stock to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. Nasdaq granted the extension after determining that SCYNEXIS continues to meet all other continued listing criteria for the Nasdaq Capital Market, including the market value of publicly held shares, and has provided written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency within the extension period, if necessary, through a reverse stock split.

“We are grateful for Nasdaq’s decision to grant this 180-day extension, which allows us to continue advancing our strategic objectives,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the upcoming year we expect to leverage our balance sheet to complete a Phase 1 study of an intravenous (IV) formulation for our next-generation fungerp, SCY-247, as well as generate proof-of-concept Phase 2 data in the oral formulation of SCY-247 for invasive candidiasis infections. SCY-247 is an exciting investigational antifungal with the potential to benefit both hospitalized and community patients with challenging infections and is highly anticipated by the anti-infective scientific community. Lastly, SCYNEXIS remains committed to full compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements and plans to take all necessary actions within the prescribed 180-day period to regain compliance.”

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in clinical, pre-clinical and discovery phases, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding: regaining Nasdaq compliance, completing a Phase 1 study of an IV formulation for SCY-247, generating proof-of-concept Phase 2 data in the oral formulation of SCY-247 for invasive candidiasis infections, and the potential benefits of SCY-247. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in regulatory and other costs in developing products. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2025, including under the caption "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

