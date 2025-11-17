Scynexis Announces Federal Funding of Collaboration Between Hackensack Meridian CDI and Johns Hopkins Researchers to Develop New Therapeutics, Including Novel Fungerps, for Resistant Fungal Infections

Five-year grant of $7 million annually to the academic researchers is aimed at accelerating the development of new therapeutics to combat resistant fungal infections, including the Company’s next generation of triterpenoid antifungals (fungerps).

Next-generation fungerps, in preclinical stages of development, are targeted to have enhanced pharmacological properties to treat fungal infections where current therapies are limited or not effective, while maintaining broad spectrum of activity against resistant fungal pathogens.



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that a novel series of antifungal compounds utilizing SCYNEXIS’ proprietary triterpenoid antifungal platform are among the five projects funded by the federal grant awarded to the new accelerator consortium led by researchers from Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. A five-year federal grant will establish a Center of Excellence in Translational Research (CETR) jointly between researchers from the Bloomberg School and the CDI, and other academic and commercial collaborators. The CETR expects to receive about $7 million annually, contingent upon the availability of funds, with the support coming from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“With approximately four million annual deaths attributable to fungal infections globally1, this new grant from the NIH provides essential funding to support the development of new therapeutics that can address the growing threat from resistant fungal infections,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “As part of this research collaboration, we are pleased to note that a series of next-generation fungerp candidates are included, with the aim to progress their development from early preclinical stage to IND ready candidates. For this collaboration we have selected a few fungerps with key attributes including activity against resistant fungi and differentiated pharmacological properties, critical for addressing significant limitations of currently available antifungal armamentarium. We are very pleased to collaborate with this CETR in tackling one of the world’s most pressing health threats.”

About Triterpenoid Antifungals (Fungerps)

Triterpenoid antifungals (fungerps) are a novel class of structurally-distinct glucan synthase inhibitors being developed to address the significant threat posed by antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in systemic fungal diseases with high mortality. The triterpenoid class of antifungals represents the first new class of antifungal compounds approved since 2001. These agents combine the well-established activity of glucan synthase inhibitors with the potential flexibility of having oral and intravenous (IV) formulations. Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) in 2021 and for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC in 2022. SCY-247 is a second-generation fungerp, in Phase 1 of development and has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo broad-spectrum antifungal activity, including against multidrug resistant fungal pathogens. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phases of development.

About the Center for Discovery and Innovation

The Center for Discovery and Innovation, a member of Hackensack Meridian Health, translates current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients. More than 34 laboratories, 200+ professional researchers and physician-scientists at the CDI have set their sights on cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and other acute and chronic diseases. Clinical need drives scientific insights and their application for these researchers, leading to the development of new diagnostics, therapies, and surveillance capabilities in response to emerging health challenges. The CDI harnesses cutting-edge advances in genetics, molecular biology, clinical immunology, imaging, and behavioral sciences to better diagnose, treat and prevent disease through personalized medicine approaches. For additional information, please visit www.hmh-cdi.org.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding: SCYNEXIS’ anticipation that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may grant SCY-247 Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for both the IV and oral formulations of SCY-247. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in regulatory and other costs in developing products. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2025, including under the caption "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

