Toronto, ON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and Sodexo Canada announced today the signing of a new five-year agreement to provide a range of integrated management services designed to improve the quality of life for its clients, staff, visitors and volunteers.



For 31 years Sodexo has been a managed services solution provider and valued partner to Holland Bloorview. Over the decades, innovative service solutions and programs have been implemented to create the most optimal healing environment. These services include foodservice for patients and staff, retail foodservice and environmental services including cleaning and disinfection.



The partnership between Sodexo and Holland Bloorview runs deeply. A few examples:

Sodexo actively supports the internationally-recognized Project SEARCH program in Toronto at Holland Bloorview to assist students with developmental and intellectual disabilities find employment. Sodexo has mentored and provided training to several students from the Toronto District School Board over the past 10 months and hopes to hire some of the graduates full-time. In June, the nine students virtually celebrated the completion of the program.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sodexo staff are utilizing its global expertise and working closely with Holland Bloorview management to incorporate enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols to ensure the health and safety of patients, staff, visitors, and volunteers.

To support and fuel frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic, Sodexo introduced a “Grocery to Go” program to provide staff, in addition to clients and families, with healthy and nutritious ready-made food and grocery purchasing options. This helps to ensure staff have convenient, nutritious, and delicious options to eat well while working long hours.

“Looking back at our history, we are proud to celebrate our 31 years together and very much look forward to five more,” says Bohodar Rubashewsky, Vice President – People, Corporate Innovation and Services at Holland Bloorview. “The Sodexo Canada team is an extension of ours and we look forward to building on the strength of this partnership and the opportunity to co-create more successful examples of program, service and care innovation.”



“Through our shared values and supportive culture our teams continue to develop and provide innovative, patient-centered services for patients, staff, and visitors,” says Brian Kimmett, Senior Vice President Healthcare for Sodexo in Canada. “Holland Bloorview is a best-in-class rehabilitation experience and we are proud to be a partner in its mission to create a world of possibility for kids and youth with disabilities.”



Sodexo Healthcare operates non-clinical services in 16 countries globally and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and innovation to healthcare providers. The company’s North American Healthcare division provides Quality of Life Services to 1,200+ client sites and employs over 31,000 employees.

- 30 -

About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital



Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital creates a world of possibility by supporting children and youth living with disability, medical complexity, illness and injury. Holland Bloorview is a top 40 Canadian research hospital that is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and serves over 8,000 families annually. Providing both inpatient and outpatient services, Holland Bloorview is renowned for its expertise in partnering with clients and families to provide exceptional care and is the only organization to ever achieve 100 per cent in two successive quality surveys by Accreditation Canada. Holland Bloorview is a founding member of Kids Health Alliance, a network of partners working to create a high quality, consistent and coordinated approach to pediatric health care that is centred around children, youth and their families. For more information or to donate, please visit hollandbloorview.ca or connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and parent-blog BLOOM.



About Sodexo in Canada



Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.



Key figures



10.000 employees

1 million Canadian consumers served daily

Platinum Parity Certification



To learn more about Sodexo’s global response to COVID-19 visit here.



To learn more about careers available at Sodexo Canada visit the career site.

– 30 –

Attachments

Leslie Booth Xposure PR 416 427 1588 leslie@xposurepr.com Ashley Cruz Holland Bloorview 416-425-6220 ext. 6409 acruz@hollandbloorview.ca