Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation Strengthens Food Access in Hamilton-Halton

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, volunteers are huddling up at Hamilton Stadium to prepare food hampers for Hamilton-Halton families who are experiencing food insecurity this season. Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation is hosting its 8th Stop Hunger Fundraising and Volunteering Day alongside Good Shepherd and about 175 volunteers from over 80 of Sodexo’s business partners. Together they are putting their resources and expertise to use, providing food, clothing and care items to community members struggling to access affordable groceries.

Fundraising efforts have already raised over $320,000 in funds, food and in-kind donations towards the packaging of more than 500 hamper kits at this year’s event, exceeding last year’s total. Types of donations include protein sources, fresh or canned fruits and vegetables, grains, school safe snacks, and household supplies. Sodexo Canada is also making a substantial clothing donation to the Salvation Army, estimated at $90,000 in short- and long-sleeved shirts, fleece jackets, and waterproof coats.

“Amidst ongoing need and uncertainty, we continue to combat hunger across Canada. Together with the generosity of our partners, we are proud to be making a meaningful contribution in the Hamilton-Halton region,” says James Nesbitt, COO of Sodexo Canada and Chair of the Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation. “We recognize and thank the passionate volunteers and organizations that help create this substantial impact. Together we are changemakers for a sustainable hunger-free world.”

As the foundation’s founding partner and the leader in sustainable food service, stopping hunger and eliminating food waste globally is at the heart of Sodexo’s values. The foundation focuses on community investments that share its mission to build sustainable food systems, fight hunger in communities, and empower women in need. This year’s event is championed by returning main sponsors Ecolab and Sysco and supported by an ecosystem of additional corporate sponsors, non-profit partners, and volunteers. Hamilton Sports Group is generously providing the venue and amenities, and Sodexo Live! is supplying all food and beverage services as well as the logistics team at a reduced rate.

“As reliance on food banks continues to grow, non-profit food programs urgently need support due to rising food and housing costs,” says Michael Troskot, Director at Good Shepherd Venture Centre. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to come together in partnership and Sodexo Canada Stop Hunger Foundation is a champion in this work. Their generosity and dedication are making a real difference. Today’s event helps us meet the increasing demand and raises critical awareness about the deeper issues of affordability and food insecurity.”

The volunteering and team building event will inform participants about the importance of sustainability and surplus food redistribution. Volunteers will then experience a taste of local produce at a thank-you dinner where Sodexo Live! Chefs will prepare a special entree with regional food and beverage suppliers.

About Stop Hunger Foundation

Stop Hunger, Sodexo's unique philanthropic cause, is a global non-profit network working for a world without hunger. The Stop Hunger Foundation focuses on community investments that support charitable groups that reflect and share our mission: organizations that build sustainable food systems in Canada, fight hunger in our communities, or empower women in need.

Every dollar donated to the Stop Hunger Foundation is invested in communities in Canada. #StopHunger

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo is the leader in sustainable food service and valued experiences, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer in Canada for the past eight consecutive years.

Key figures – Sodexo Canada

2025 Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers

2024 Canada’s Greenest Employer

2024 Women in Governance Parity Certification | Platinum Level

2024 FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies

2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies

2024 Workplace Pride Advocate Award Index

2022 Gold Certification Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR)

20+ Years of PAIR Certification

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

1 million consumers served daily

7000 employees

To learn more about our sustainability values, practices and partnerships visit Sodexo’s Corporate and Social Responsibility commitments and progress.

