NEW YORK, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To make it easier to run more targeted and precise marketing campaigns cost-effectively across multiple channels, Narrative , the enterprise data streaming company, today announced they are partnering with TRU)">TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to enable access to TransUnion’s rich consumer attributes and audiences via Narrative’s data streaming platform.



“With the tremendous growth in the use of data today, there isn’t always a transparent or simplified way to tap into the wealth of customer data available to many brands and marketers,” said Nick Jordan, founder, and CEO of Narrative. “This partnership between Narrative and TransUnion will give marketers access to a robust and accurate data set to help create authentic consumer experiences that will drive better outcomes for their marketing investment.”

TransUnion’s validated attributes and audiences serve up a precise and comprehensive view of consumers over time with consistent and reliable data – spanning categories such as automotive, business, consumer finance, demographic, homeownership and property, and more – to enable data buyers to deliver more targeted and personalized customer engagement.

“If you want to be relevant to consumers, you need to talk with them on their terms and stay connected across multiple channels,” said Matt Spiegel, EVP, Marketing Solutions, Head of Media Vertical, TransUnion. “With our partnership with Narrative, marketers can access data that will help them deepen their view of consumers and develop more precise micro-segmentation, resulting in improved use of their marketing dollars.”

Narrative’s streaming data platform enables TransUnion to easily distribute its data to data buyers, automating the operational workflow for data buyers to enrich their assets.

To learn more about details about the Narrative/TransUnion partnership or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.narrative.io/data-partners/transunion

About Narrative

Narrative operates a technology platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

