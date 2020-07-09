MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY. B), a leading music, media and technology company, today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Canadian Communication Systems Alliance (CCSA) to expand their longstanding relationship. As part of the agreement, CCSA members’ commercial and residential subscribers will gain access to music video TV channels: PalmarèsADISQ par Stingray, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Retro, Stingray Loud, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Country, 4K channels: Stingray Festival 4K, Stingray Now 4K and Stingray Naturescape, as well as Stingray Classica which features the best video recordings of classical orchestras, operas and ballets from the world’s most prestigious venues. Also now available to CCSA residential subscribers are premium subscription Video on Demand services: Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts by Stingray.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our agreement with CCSA to continue providing its members with access to an incomparable entertainment offering,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “Our partnership creates an important opportunity to unleash the power of music through a diverse product portfolio. By providing viewers with the highest level of service and choice, we leverage their trust, which in turn, only makes our relationship with CCSA stronger over time.”
“Music has such an incredible impact on our everyday lives, adding to the experience of everything we do,” said Jay Thomson, CEO of the CCSA. “From stimulating our mind and sparking our imagination, to creating the perfect ambiance and triggering a memory – music allows us to experience every emotion imaginable. And, at times such as these, we’re reminded of just how important music is in bringing people together. Stingray has been an important partner of the CCSA for many years and we’re very pleased to be able to offer their exceptional suite of services to the CCSA Membership.”
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.
The Canadian Communication Systems Alliance (CCSA) represents more than 110 Independent companies providing internet, TV & telephone services to hundreds of thousands of Canadians in communities generally outside urban markets, from coast to coast to coast. CCSA members include community cooperatives, family businesses, municipalities and companies owned by Indigenous Peoples. For more information, visit http://ccsaonline.ca.
