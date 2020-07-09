DELSON, Quebec, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX : GDL) (the “Company”) announced today that its Shareholders may listen to its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) by way of telephone conference call and webcast:



Call: Please contact Marie-Ève Cyr ahead of the Meeting by phone at 450 635 6511 ext.: 2418

or by email at mecyr@goodfellowinc.com to obtain the phone number and your personal password. Once you have the phone number and personal password, please dial-in 15 minutes

before the beginning of the meeting. Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5vvkx3ap

The Meeting will be held at the head office of the Company, located at 225 Goodfellow Street, Delson, Quebec, Canada J5B 1V5. However, in light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by the federal and provincial governments, the Company is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy and to view the meeting by way of a live webcast, or listen by calling in. Shareholders will be able to submit questions to management of the Company through the webcast and through the conference call line, at the conclusion of the meeting. The Company may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the meeting in response to further developments regarding COVID-19.



Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.