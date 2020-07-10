VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has signed HTS New England (“HTS”), North America’s largest independent built-to-order commercial and industrial full-service HVAC distributor, to a Manufacturer’s Representative Agreement (“MRA”).



HTS will become a representative (“Representative”) of SHARC™ products such as the PIRANHA™, PIRANHA HC and SHARC systems in this key market of approximately 15-million people, further expanding the company’s sales and commercialization network in the United States. HTS New England offers energy solutions to building owners in a sales territory that includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The addition of HTS advances SHARC Energy’s global sales network to commercialize its waste-water-to-energy systems in Canada, the United States, as well as Europe and Australia. The HTS New England branch has been fully trained as a Representative, having completed all appropriate SHARC Energy product & service certifications.

“We are excited to bring SHARC’s wastewater heat recovery to Massachusetts,” said Mark LaFrance, Principal of HTS New England, “which will certainly contribute towards New England meeting their clean energy goals.”

A September 2019 clean energy study by the Brattle Group found New England’s six states are falling short of the low-carbon energy deployment systems needed to reach their shared 2050 climate goals.

The New England region has implemented a series of public policy targets to accelerate their move to clean energy, as evidenced by their commitments & investments in low-carbon energy initiatives, such as New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC). HTS New England has played a major role in these energy-efficiency initiatives, helping building owners select, design, purchase, install & maintain HVAC systems. The company will now assist its existing and new customers in designing, planning and sizing SHARC and PIRANHA projects to advance low-carbon targets.

“The North Eastern region of the US is a key region for SHARC Energy,” said Jodi Guthrie, Director of SHARC Energy’s North American Sales. “Our systems are ideal for these multi-season climate zones. Partnering with HTS in New England will allow us to support our clients throughout this region.”

About HTS New England

HTS is the largest independent commercial HVAC manufacturers’ representative in North America. The company represents more than 100 HVAC suppliers and has approximately 700 employees in 16 cities across Canada and the United States. Delivering Real Success® to all involved in its projects, HTS provides HVAC and refrigeration solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial markets. HTS represents leading manufacturers of HVAC equipment, both in centralized and de-centralized heating, cooling, ventilation and automation products, ultimately offering complete system solutions for designers, contractors and building owners. For more information about HTS, visit https://www.hts.com or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.SHARCenergy.com or SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

