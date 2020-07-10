LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, continues to boost its virtual programming for the summer with family-friendly online workshops and expanded content allowing fans worldwide to experience Japanese culture at home during its temporary closure. The drawing, cooking and flower arranging workshops provide fun new activities for people of all ages, and their quick formats allow them to fit easily within people’s schedules.



All events and content can be found on the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles’ events or articles pages.

“We’re pleased to continue offering this dynamic virtual programming to raise awareness and appreciation for Japan – especially at a time when more people are looking to learn new skills or educate themselves about other cultures,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.

To kick off the series of new summer programming, JAPAN HOUSE will host a live, online Q&A discussion entitled “How Japanese-Style Business Culture Applies to Today’s New ‘Business Normal’,” on Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Featuring Kaifu, and moderated by Institute for the Future Research Director Mark Frauenfelder, the discussion will offer insights into Japanese culture through the lens of business communications and how Japanese etiquette practices can benefit today’s increasingly prevalent virtual meetings. To reserve your space at the free, online event, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles event registration page .

All of the below programs are available through August – making them perfect, summer fun activities for the whole family – and are complimentary. Watch for updates on the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles social feeds, including new cultural articles, to help people stay entertained during these uncertain times.

Manga & Anime-Inspired Character Drawing Workshops

Los Angeles-based illustrator and animator MinoMiyabi guides students through new episodes of fun, seven-to-10 minute instructional videos specially tailored for children and families – no experience required. Each episode focuses on one subject, starting with creative variations on the classic ‘smiley face,’ leading into drawing techniques for more detailed facial expressions.

Recently launched Episode 3, entitled “Animals 101” teaches students how to create enough furry friends to fill a zoo.

In the new fourth and final episode – “Drawing Characters in Perspective” – MinoMiyabi gives a crash course in perspective drawing. Using the object of a ball, he demonstrates the basics of volume and sightline, and guides an exercise in transforming a circle to a sphere. Viewers are encouraged to experiment with different angles and MinoMiyabi shares ways to keep practicing and expanding skills.

Previously launched episodes are available on the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Events page and YouTube channel , and can be viewed anytime.

Flower Arrangement

Flower arrangement has a long history in Japan. Today, a new wave of Japanese designers around the world are bringing these traditions to life in fresh ways. In the “Balance: Color, Weight & Direction” virtual workshop, Mitsuko Osuga from Mitsuko Floral introduces the basic concepts of Japanese flower arrangement, including color considerations, balance, perceived weight, and directional flow between elements. She guides viewers in creating unique arrangements and shares insider tricks to transforming everyday objects.

Japanese Food Lab | Home Cooking Series

JAPAN HOUSE recently invited social media followers to vote on which ingredient they’d like to see featured in the next Japanese Food Lab | Home Cooking recipe, choosing between egg, tomato, potato, and tofu. The winner was tofu, the classic, yet multifaceted, staple of Japanese cuisine.

Culinary curator Tomoko Imade Dyen shares how to make a tofu sando at home. Pairing lightly fried tofu with crisp, fresh vegetables, this sandwich is incredibly simple yet rich in flavor -- perfect for a hot summer day, a new work-from-home lunch, or a snack to take on an afternoon outing.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

