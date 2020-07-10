GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 10, 2020

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2020:

7,000 shares

€ 2,241,570.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,123

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 946

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 52,691 shares for € 4,801,925.40

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 45,691 shares for € 4,064,558.85

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account December 31, 2019:

0 share

€ 2,979,376.00

