MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2020 totaled $120.6 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $64.0 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $56.6 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of June 30, 2020 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$21,469  
Global Discovery1,018  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth13,900  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth4,692  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity2,104  
Non-U.S. Growth19,976  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth3,367  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity2,832  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,180  
International Value Team  
International Value19,193  
Global Value Team  
Global Value16,000  
Select Equity13  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets477  
Credit Team  
High Income4,278  
Developing World Team  
Developing World5,396  
Thematic Team  
Thematic1,859  
   
Other Assets Under Management2820  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$120,574  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

 