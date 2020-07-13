”With a large part of the world in lockdown, the shift to digital has taken a giant leap forward. I am proud to note that, in the midst of the uncertainty and suffering created by the Covid-19 pandemic, our digitally-enabled companies are responding to the challenge and providing vital services to consumers, validating our strategy”

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

Key Strategic Highlights

Completed a sell-down of a 4.4% stake in Zalando, generating net proceeds of SEK 6.7bn and providing us with increased financial flexibility to execute on our strategy

The Board of Directors proposed an extraordinary cash distribution of SEK 7 per share, or SEK 1.9bn in total. The distribution follows the sell-down in Zalando and is subject to approval by an EGM to be held on 19 August 2020

Continued to build our healthcare portfolio with a new investment into Cityblock, and follow-on investments in Cedar and VillageMD, which together with material value uplifts have brought our healthcare businesses' share of our portfolio value to 17%, compared to 3% a year ago

Established climate targets in line with the Paris Agreement to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Kinnevik’s own operations and from our businesses

Continued negative impacts from Covid-19 in our travel and emerging market businesses

Investment Management Activities

We remain focused on re-allocating capital dynamically to ensure our portfolio remains balanced and vibrant. In the quarter, we invested SEK 400m in total, including: SEK 235m in Cityblock, a value-based care provider focused on complex, underserved urban populations SEK 74m in Cedar’s funding round SEK 28m in secondary shares in VillageMD

Total divestments of SEK 6.9bn in the quarter, of which: SEK 6.7bn from the Zalando sell-down SEK 198m from the sale of a 23% stake in Qliro Group



Financial Position

NAV of SEK 89.6bn (SEK 323 per share), up SEK 24.7bn or 38% in the quarter

Net cash position of SEK 5.5bn, corresponding to 6.6% of portfolio value by quarter-end, and amounting to SEK 3.6bn adjusted for our upcoming SEK 1.9bn extraordinary cash distribution to shareholders

Events After the Quarter

On 8 July, Kinnevik invested USD 25m in VillageMD's funding round led by Walgreens Boots Alliance

During early July, Kinnevik fully exited its 12% shareholding in Home24, generating net proceeds of EUR 21m





