SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), is pleased to announce the findings from a randomized contralateral eye study comparing patient outcomes and preferences for a combination therapy with individual eye drop medications after ocular surgery. The prospective study was conducted at a single site where patients underwent cataract surgery with both eyes and each eye was randomly selected for the test and control group. Subjects were evaluated at day 1, 15 and 30 measuring visual acuities, refraction, intraocular pressure, macular thickness, patient pain and overall patient satisfaction. According to the study, the ImprimisRx combination drop showed similar health outcomes to multiple separately dosed drops, and that the combination drop was unanimously preferred by patients as it was easier to manage.



The results of the study were recently published in Clinical Ophthalmology, Volume 14, 2020, a peer-reviewed journal focused on the clinical advancements in ophthalmology. The study followed 33 patients who underwent cataract surgery and received the combination drop (prednisolone acetate 1%, gatifloxacin 0.5%, and bromfenac sodium 0.075%) in one randomly selected eye, while the other eye received the same individual eye drop medications post-surgery.

It was noted by the investigator, “Enrollment for this study was relatively slow, as it was difficult to find eligible patients willing to use the three different drops instead of the combination drop; the latter is the standard of care in our clinic.”

John Saharek, President of ImprimisRx, commented, “Post ocular surgery, patients are usually required to instill multiple topical drops to prevent infection, inflammation, and pain, often with a different bottle used for each drop. For some patients this can be confusing and/or can be burdensome, which could lead to non-compliance and suboptimal health outcomes. ImprimisRx formulations such as LessDrops® provide the unique ability to combine these individual ingredients into one bottle.”

About ImprimisRx's LessDrops® Combination Drops

All LessDrops® formulations are made in ImprimisRx’s FDA-registered outsourcing facility and are compounded according to the highest federal pharmaceutical production standards. To learn more about ImprimisRx’s ophthalmic formulations, please visit our website by clicking here .

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. ImprimisRx is headquartered in San Diego, CA and owns two FDA-inspected production and dispensing facilities in Ledgewood, New Jersey. There have been over one million eyes served by the formulations produced at these facilities. For more information about ImprimisRx, including ordering instructions, please visit our website, www.imprimisrx.com .

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx , the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals , Surface Pharmaceuticals , and Melt Pharmaceuticals . Harrow also owns Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals, and Visionology, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, and Mayfield. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here .

Source: Harrow Health, Inc.