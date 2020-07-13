SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) is pleased to announce the lease expansion by Finicity Corporation to 43,598 square feet in Security National’s Center 53 Development Project in Murray, Utah. Center 53 is Finicity’s corporate headquarters and this expansion has made Finicity the largest tenant in the Center 53 Development.



Upon Phase 1 of Center 53 receiving its certificate of occupancy in 2017, Finicity became its first tenant, occupying the second floor of the new building. As Finicity’s growth has continued, its need for additional space has been apparent, resulting in this second expansion. With Finicity’s latest expansion, Phase 1 of Center 53 has now achieved 93% occupancy.

Founded in 1999, Finicity provides secure, inclusive and innovative financial data-sharing services. Through its real-time financial data aggregation and insights platform, Finicity provides solutions for financial management, payments and credit decisioning. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Finicity for $825 million.

Scott Quist, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company stated, “Having our first tenant select Center 53 as its headquarters to accomplish its great success and now expand its presence is a major compliment. It speaks to the quality of Center 53 and the commitment of its tenants.”

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in the statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.