GLENSIDE, Pa. and WALL, N.J., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced the first new customer contract for its PortalGuard IAM solution following its recent purchase of PortalGuard developer PistolStar. The customer is Arcadia University, a private university in Pennsylvania with approximately 4,000 undergraduate, master's, and doctorate students.



Arcadia wanted to deploy a multifactor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR) solution across key software applications including, Canvas, Everfi, ExamSoft, KnowBe4 Security Training, LinkedIn Learning, and WCOnline among others. The school's priority was to identify an IAM solution that could raise the bar on strong authentication while still providing a frictionless experience for the end-user.

"Managing an ever-migrating user population is a challenge for any IT department," stated Mark Cochran, President, PistolStar. "PortalGuard provides organizations with a comprehensive suite of identity and access management solutions that provide IT help desk efficiencies as well as drive security and compliance benefits. We enable the organization to develop an IAM strategy to suit its specific security and end-user requirements. Included within our solution is a self-service password reset tool, which is invaluable when managing migrating and temporary users.”

Michael Depasquale commented, “With the additional of PortgalGuard, BIO-key now offers a comprehensive suite of IAM solutions, including BIO-key’s unmatched biometric technology and expertise. Our customizable, multifactor capabilities provide a compelling solution for a broader set of end markets and customers with diverse user population profiles, such as higher education, a key market for PortalGuard.”

The PortalGuard IAM solution is trusted by hundreds of organizations and educational institutions throughout the U.S. and worldwide. BIO-key acquired PistolStar, developer of PortalGuard on July 1, 2020. To learn more about the combined company profile, see our prior press release: https://www.bio-key.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/PR-BKYI-PortalGuard-Announcement-061020.pdf .

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

