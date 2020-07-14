Burr Ridge, July 14, 2020



The CNH Industrial Foundation and Habitat for Humanity International today announced a partnership to help families in need of affordable housing. The partnership is supported by a generous donation from the CNH Industrial Foundation, which will help local Habitat for Humanity affiliates serving communities where CNH Industrial operates ensure more families can build or improve the place they call home.

“Employees at CNH Industrial facilities in the U.S. have volunteered with Habitat organizations in their areas to improve our local communities for over a decade,” said Brian French, president of the CNH Industrial Foundation. “This partnership with Habitat for Humanity International will further these relationships, which can help broaden our opportunities to partner with more Habitat families and build more affordable homes.”

The 2020 financial commitment to Habitat reflects one of the core giving areas of the CNH Industrial Foundation, civic and community improvement, in the local communities where CNH Industrial operates. Additionally, many CNH Industrial employees have significant experience in areas related to the construction industry, further strengthening the partnership with Habitat, and CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial, has also been supportive of local Habitat affiliates with several in-kind donations to help strengthen those communities.

“We are grateful to have the CNH Industrial Foundation as a partner,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. “We are very pleased to see that a major goal of the CNH Industrial Foundation is to help build homes and transform local communities across the U.S. and possibly internationally. This is a critical part of our mission.”





About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.





About CNH Industrial N.V.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com





