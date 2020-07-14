SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today that it has broken ground and started construction on Valle Divino, an eco-friendly development in Ensenada, Baja California, roughly 50 miles south of San Diego.



This community, which will feature 650 homesites, is part of a master planned residential community overlooking the internationally-renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort, as well as the Pacific Ocean. Valle Divino sits on the western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja’s premier wine region with over 175 wineries. The Company recently completed a second “Test Vineyard” with 14 different grapes, including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvedre, Petit Verdot, Viogner, Bebbiolo, Pinto Not and Zinfandel. Test Vineyards are planted in an effort to see how different grape varieties grow in the same location.

Residential lot prices start at $49,000. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/ and make an appointment at the sales office to tour the community.

Mauricio Bustamante, Director of Sales, commented: “We are pleased to add Valle Divino to our current product offering in Ensenada. With over 10 pre-sales, we are seeing strong interest from retirees and first-time home buyers alike, as well as resurgence in overall traffic to Bajamar.

Mr. Bustamante, commented further: “My immediate and primary focus for our sales office at Bajamar will be the sales and marketing of “Phase I – for Costa Bajamar, The Plaza at Bajamar and Valle Divino”:

DEVELOPMENT TOTAL DENSITY PHASE I AVERAGE PRICE GROSS SALES PHASE I Valle Divino 650 Residential Lots 190 $ 49,000 $9.3M Costa Bajamar 28 Condominiums 28 $ 110,000 $3.08M The Plaza Bajamar 150 Villas 11 $ 190,000 $2.09M

We are negotiating sales and marketing agreement for our Oasis Park Resort, our flagship property, consisting of a 497-acre master-planned beachfront community with picturesque mountain views, located just south of San Felipe, Baja California on the Sea of Cortez, one of the world’s most prolific salt-water habitats. There are approvals to sell up to 1,344 residential home sites approximately ¼-acre each with starting prices of $49,000. In addition to residential lots, there is a planned boutique hotel, timeshare/vacation club, special commercial center and nautical center with boat launch and fishing marina. The Oasis Park Resort is a self-contained solar powered green community that takes advantage of the advances in solar power and green technology. The Company started residential lot pre-sales in Phase I in the second quarter of 2015 and broke ground in May 2016.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:

Sale Contact: mauricio@ila.company or Toll Free: 877.661.4811