International Land Alliance Reports Q4 Sales at Rancho Costa Verde and Oasis Park

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), a global real estate investment and development firm, announced today sales volume in excess of $1,250,000 during Q4, which is comprised primarily of land sales and construction revenue at both Rancho Costa Verde and Cabo Oasis Park.

Frank Ingrande, President and CEO of ILAL, noted: “We took decisive actions to streamline operations and optimize our sales and marketing cost structure to enhance sales and increase margins. On the heels of our last sales tour of 2025, additional open escrows and half of this reporting period remaining, this is already culminating to be our best quarter of 2025. As previously announced, the Company secured a $50 million financing facility allowing us to further increase our sales and marketing initiatives, including agent recruitment, and the closing of a pending 300-acre acquisition."

This acquistion is already subdivided into 8 parcels consisting of 300 residential homesites, 12 existing casitas, and 2 completed beachfront homes. Based on current plans, the Company believes this expansion could support more than $12 million in future land sales and over $90 million in construction revenue, further strengthening the long-term growth potential of the Rancho Costa Verde community.

Frank Ingrande, President and CEO of ILAL, concluded: “We enter 2025 as a leaner, more efficient business, focused on reaching sustained profitability with a variety of inventory, pricing and amenities that attract a diverse audience of buyers - further monetizing our buyer funnel. "

With respect to the above transaction, Buckman, Buckman & Reid Inc. acted as an Investment Advisor. Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc. was founded in 1988 as a registered broker dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC) and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). BB&R is a full-service securities brokerage firm engaged in a variety of activities, including retail and institutional brokerage, wealth management, investment advisory services, private offerings and other investment banking activities. Scott Furman, Head of Investment Banking for BBR, is the advisor on Mergers and Acquisitions.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

