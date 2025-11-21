International Land Alliance Secures up to $50 Million in Institutional Financing and Enters Agreement to Provide Expert Real Estate Services

Advances Rancho Costa Verde Expansion and Acquisitions, Accelerates Strategic Growth and Creates a Long-Term Revenue Stream for Operations

San Diego, CA, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILAL” or the “Company”), a global real estate investment and development firm, announced today that it has secured an up to $50 million financing facility from an institutional investor. This financing marks one of the most significant capital commitments in ILAL’s history and provides the Company with meaningful flexibility to advance high-impact projects across its portfolio.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to acquire 300 acres of land and structures located adjacent to the Company’s Rancho Costa Verde development in San Felipe, Mexico. This purchase is already subdivided into 8 parcels consisting of 300 residential homesites, 12 existing casitas, and 2 completed beachfront homes. “Based on current plans, the Company believes this expansion could support more than $12 million in future land sales and over $90 million in construction revenue, further strengthening the long-term growth potential of the Rancho Costa Verde community.”

Simultaneously, ILAL entered into an agreement to provide real estate services for the properties of such investor. These services shall provide ILAL with meaningful long-term revenue to fund day-to-day operations.

“This financing gives us the momentum we need to expand one of our most successful projects,” said Frank Ingrande, CEO of ILAL. “The land directly beside Rancho Costa Verde unlocks a rare opportunity to grow our footprint and accelerate our development strategy. And the services contract allows us to put to use our real estate know-how and earn revenues that allow ILAL to thrive.”

The Company intends to use a portion of the initial proceeds from the financing facility to support acquisitions, joint ventures, project expansions, and serve as a strategic reserve to support long-term growth opportunities. The Company believes this approach provides financial flexibility and ensures that the Company can act on acquisition opportunities, JVs, and expand sales and marketing strategies.

Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc. acted as sole placement agent and advisor to the Company.

The foregoing description is a summary only and does not purport to be complete. For further information, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is a publicly traded real estate development company focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Northern Baja California and Southern California. With a mission to provide accessible housing solutions through innovative design and technology, ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

For media inquiries, contact:

Investor Relations

info@ila.company

(877) 661-4811

www.ila.company

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.