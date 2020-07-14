MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and customer experience platform for the mortgage and financial services industries, today welcomes Kevin Dotzenrod as Vice President of Engineering and Laura Theodore as Vice President of Customer Success.



Kevin brings more than 20 years of software development, technical architecture, and engineering expertise to Total Expert. He has led engineering and technology teams at some of the most recognized companies in finance and retail, including Target, Amazon, and Dow Jones, most recently serving as Director of Engineering at Target. There, he led a series of strategic initiatives in supply chain and stores technology.

In his new role as VP of Engineering, Kevin will lead the Total Expert engineering team as it scales product architecture to a high-throughput enterprise system. By specifically focusing on process development and long-term architecture management, Kevin will support the rapid growth of the Total Expert platform and the team surrounding it.

Laura joins Total Expert with more than 14 years of experience leading highly successful and profitable customer success and support teams for high-growth software companies across the globe. She currently serves as a strategic advisor to several software companies and most recently served as General Manager at StreetSmart and as Senior Director of Global Support Services at ClickSoftware, a Salesforce company.

Serving as VP of Customer Success, Laura will focus on helping Total Expert further develop its process-driven, highly-scalable, and customer-centric approach to product experience and engagement.

“Bringing Kevin and Laura on board will help us expand our engineering and customer teams as our platform continues to scale rapidly on an enterprise level,” says Joe Welu, Founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Our customers are some of the largest financial services organizations in the country, and they look to us to provide a platform that will help them build their business and grow stronger relationships with the customers they serve. That begins and ends with our team’s relentless focus on building best-in-class technology and providing top-notch customer experiences.”

Kevin and Laura join Total Expert on the heels of a series of executive new hires and significant company growth. Over the past 3 years, Total Expert’s company revenues have increased 3,206% and employee headcount has grown 130% in the last year. In 2019, Total Expert made the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies in the country at spot #105, and was the 2nd fastest-growing Minneapolis-based company on the list.

For more information about Total Expert, visit www.totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first enterprise-grade experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions. The platform enables customer-facing teams (sales), marketing, and compliance to work together seamlessly to deliver marketing campaigns and engagement that is relevant to each unique customer based on their stage in life.

Unlike traditional CRM systems and marketing tools that were built to serve multiple industries, Total Expert focuses on the unique needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com