OAK BROOK, Ill., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider, announced today it has been awarded the #2 ranking on Inbound Logistics’ prestigious Top 10 3PL list for 2020. This is the 12th consecutive year that Hub Group has been recognized as a Top 10 3PL.



“It is our great honor to once again be named a Top 10 3PL by Inbound Logistics,” said Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “We strive in everything we do to give our customers the highest levels of service and maintain our position as a market leader. Being voted #2 on the Top 10 3PL list by our customers and other industry professionals validates our dedication to these goals.”