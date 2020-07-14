TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP, the manager of the Guardian Capital Funds, announced today changes to Guardian SteadyFlow Equity Fund and Guardian SteadyPace Equity Fund.



Guardian SteadyFlow Equity Fund and Guardian SteadyPace Equity Fund – Name Changes

Guardian Capital LP is changing the name of Guardian SteadyFlow Equity Fund to Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio, and the name of Guardian SteadyPace Equity Fund to Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio, effective immediately, to better reflect the Funds’ investment focus. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Funds associated with the name changes.

_______________________________________________________________

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP (GCLP) manages portfolios for defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and third-party mutual funds. GCLP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG), a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. GCG operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory; its Common and Class A shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please visit www.guardiancapitallp.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Matthew Turner

Telephone: +1-416-947-3708

Email: mturner@guardiancapital.com