MATTOON, Ill. , July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the launch of its Cisco Webex Contact Center that has the capability to match customers with the best-equipped agent and allows agents to manage multi-channel interactions from their desktop.

The Webex Contact Center empowers agents with data-driven, artificial intelligence capabilities designed to deliver a more personal, productive and profitable experience for everyone involved in the transaction. Skills-based routing matches customers to the agent best suited to resolve their issues. Predictive analytics anticipates customer needs based on where they are in the sales process and matches them with the appropriate agent, increasing business productivity and profitability.

Consolidated’s Cisco Webex Contact Center facilitates collaboration; voice, email and chat tools let agents quickly communicate with supervisors and colleagues to efficiently solve customer issues.

“Connecting customers to the right expertise seamlessly allows an organization to work smarter and provide better service to its customers,” said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management at Consolidated Communications. “A move to a cloud-based solution doesn’t have to be difficult when you have an experienced partner.”

Illinois-based First Mid Bank & Trust looked to Consolidated to gain efficiencies by using the Webex Contact Center. “During the recent pandemic, we weren’t sure how the Contact Center would function for us remotely, but we found it very simple to use and we’ve experienced very few issues with the software,” said Anna Bright, customer support center manager at First Mid Bank & Trust. “As a result of the metrics provided by Consolidated’s Webex Contact Center, we’ve been able to adjust staffing levels to more effectively and efficiently serve our customers.”

The cloud-based contact center integrates with CRMs and other cloud applications, as well as Consolidated’s ProConnect Unified Communications platform. It offers an optional outbound campaign suite that allows businesses to measure agent efficiency, forecast trends to determine proper staffing levels and boost morale through gamification and self-assessment.

Combined with the ProConnect Call Center, the Cisco Webex Contact Center allows Consolidated Communications to meet the customer support needs of any size business.

