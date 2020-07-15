The Supervisory Board of AS Baltika approved on the meeting held on 15th July 2020 the Annual report and loss allocation proposal for the year 2019 of AS Baltika for presentation on the annual shareholders meeting.

Baltika points out that the company's equity as of 31.12.2019 (3,203 thousand euros) differs by 2,000 thousand euros from the amount reported in Baltika's fourth quarter and 12 months 2019 report (1,203 thousand euros) disclosed on 28.02.2020. The difference in long-term liabilities is exactly the same size. A more detailed explanation of the difference is provided in Note 15 “Equity” of the annual report.

The audited 2019 Annual report of AS Baltika is available at the websites of NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange http://www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com and Baltika Group http://www.baltikagroup.com .

Flavio Perini

Member of the Management Board, CEO

flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com

