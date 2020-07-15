BOSTON and PARIS, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing breakthrough non-invasive technology for the treatment of patients with serious neurological disorders such as stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury (SCI), has appointed Terri Bresenham to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Bresenham spent over 25 years at GE Healthcare, most recently serving as Chief Innovation Officer, where she led innovation and the identification and incubation of disruptive business models for the company.



“I am very pleased to welcome Terri Bresenham to the Board of Directors at PathMaker,” said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker. “As we near market entry for our first product, Terri’s decades of experience managing and shaping the global delivery of innovative medical products will be tremendously valuable. Her expertise and counsel will guide PathMaker as we seek to take the Company to initial regulatory approval next year on MyoRegulator®, the world’s first non-invasive neuromodulation device for the treatment of muscle spasticity.”

“I am thrilled to be joining PathMaker at this significant time for the Company,” Ms. Bresenham commented. “I look forward to advancing commercialization efforts and strategy for the Company’s breakthrough non-invasive, multi-site neuromodulation approach to treating serious neurological disorders. This technology holds unique potential for millions of patients across the globe.”

Ms. Bresenham has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry running the business, partnership and development strategies of global groups and managing thousands of employees. Prior to her Chief Innovation Officer role at GE Healthcare, she was President and CEO of GE’s Sustainable Healthcare Solutions, focused on improving the access to quality care in underserved regions of Africa, India and South Asia. Earlier, she served as President and CEO of GE Healthcare India, and previously held a number of senior management roles at GE. She earned her master’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Texas, and her bachelor’s in medical technology from the University of Tennessee.

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing breakthrough non-invasive systems for the treatment of patients with serious neurological disorders such as stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal cord injury (SCI). With offices in Boston (U.S.) and Paris (France), we are collaborating with world-class institutions to rapidly bring to market disruptive products for treating serious neurological disorders with high unmet medical need. More than 48 million patients in the U.S., Europe and Asia suffer disabilities due to stroke, ALS, SCI, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders. At PathMaker, we are opening up a new era of non-invasive therapy that replaces the need for drugs or surgery for patients suffering from serious neurological disorders. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com .

Source: PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

Media contact:

PathMaker PR

(617) 535-7696