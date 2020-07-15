News highlights:



Delivers simplified and easy-to-navigate global 1 structure with two distinct tracks

structure with two distinct tracks Rewards partners for performance, collaboration and capabilities

Accelerates digital transformation with insights-driven data and collaboration tools

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify, a first-of-its kind global1 channel partner program optimized to drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end customer experiences. Built on a single, integrated structure, HP Amplify provides the insights, capabilities and collaboration tools needed to drive growth as digital transformation and customer purchasing behaviors continue to evolve. The new program goes into effect November 1, 2020 for commercial partners with retail partners slated to transition in the second half of 2021.

By consolidating HP’s best partner products, tools and trainings into one intuitive program, HP Amplify removes complexity, making it easier for partners to take advantage of its many benefits and engage customers on a deeper level. Now comprised of just two distinct tracks – Synergy and Power - with clear compensation levels, HP Amplify provides partners with the flexibility to invest in value-added services and capabilities. The more a partner invests in these capabilities, the higher the rewards.

“Today’s buyer expects streamlined, automated and personalized experiences. To thrive in this changing environment – with data as the new currency - requires a combined shift to relate to our customers as individuals, not markets,” said Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP - it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today’s environment and beyond – to capitalize on emerging trends and play a central role in the evolving customer buying journey.”

Experiences at the Speed of Digital

Customers have dramatically altered how they research and buy technology and how they engage with brands, buying more products and services through digital channels, such as e-commerce, partner portals and marketplaces. At the same time, technology and digital transformation are advancing at an astounding pace while business models are shifting from simple transactions focused on selling products to contractual relationships.

For the IT industry overall, and the channel specifically, it means business as usual is no longer an option. With the introduction of HP Amplify, HP is taking decisive actions to capitalize on these shifts, arming partners for future growth and to deliver a more satisfying customer experience.

“HP and its partners have an enormous and exciting opportunity to reinvent the way we do business and our route-to-market,” said Luciana Broggi, HP’s Global Head of Route-to-Market. “Yet addressing these opportunities requires overcoming system inadequacies, legacy habits and embracing new business models. We’re making this leap together, embracing and investing in important changes to our ecosystem and our shared capabilities.”

Performance, Capabilities & Collaboration2

Designed to enable progressive go-to-market strategies that cater to a combination of transactional, contractual and hybrid selling models, HP Amplify focuses on three core pillars: performance, capabilities and collaboration.

Performance

As the traditional sales model has been upended, so too has the traditional channel compensation model. While the new program will continue to reward partners based on goals and volume, HP Amplify features an innovative measurement and reward system that accounts for the many strategic efforts partners employ throughout the holistic sales process, from registration volume to average sales value and account retention.

Capabilities

Beyond sales revenue alone, HP Amplify measures rewards based on new capabilities, including investing in and improving digital skills, service delivery capabilities, e-commerce/omnichannel experiences and secure data collaboration.

Capabilities will be specialized and tailored to the sectors customers operate within, creating more personalized experiences and driving invaluable outcomes. HP Amplify rewards partners who invest in the capabilities to compete - and win - in a world dominated by e-commerce and digital-led customer journeys and experiences. The more capabilities around secure data collection, routes to market, services and specializations, the more access and benefits partners will receive.

Collaboration

Collaboration between HP and its partners is critical to our shared success. HP Amplify is designed to turn data analytics into deeper insights that inspire new strategies and steer innovation. HP will collaborate closely with partners to hone their digital skills, such as automated quotes and ordering, to provide a more consistent customer experience across multiple channels and equip partners with valuable research on the most important pain points in the customer journey.

Armed with this added opt-in customer intelligence3, partners will have more of a competitive edge, with the intrinsic ability to anticipate and enable more positive customer outcomes. As a result, partners will be able to serve customers more seamlessly through automated inventory updates, product returns and holistic data intelligence. These experiences will continue to build upon the long- standing bonds between customers, partners and HP.

HP Amplify Impact

HP’s dedication to sustainable impact through technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere has long been integral to its business strategy and operations. Together, HP and its partners can make a lasting difference by acting in lockstep to further fuel innovation and growth in these areas. For this reason, as an extension of the company’s new global program, HP is introducing HP Amplify Impact, inviting all partners to join HP in its pledge to address:

Planet: Working toward a circular, low-carbon economy

People: Respecting human rights, enable people across the value chain to thrive; and cultivate a diverse and inclusive culture

Community: Unlocking educational and economic opportunity while improving the vitality and resilience of local communities

For partners who choose to join this opt-in pledge, HP will provide training and support, and help identify potential gaps in the goals partners wish to set and provide guidance on how to achieve those goals. HP will provide more details closer to the launch of HP Amplify on November 1, 2020.

For additional details on HP Amplify, visit the HP Press Center .

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com .

Resources:

1 Global program, with the exception of Greater China.

2 Partners who choose not to invest in pillars are not excluded; they can continue to source products through distribution.

3 Customer data collection will be opt-in and adhere to strict customer privacy and data security requirements.

Danelle White

danelle.white@hp.com

www.hp.com/go/newsroom











