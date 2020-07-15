ATLANTA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announced the 2020 Summer Release of its Avangate Monetization Platform, featuring new investments to support merchants as they adapt to a fast-changing economy. The new release features advanced out-of-the-box promotions and pricing capabilities, localized cart abandonment engine and churn prevention tools, embedded ordering options for brand-centric experiences, and deeper localization options related to payments, tax, and compliance.
With the new features and enhancements provided by 2Checkout’s 2020 Summer Release, online merchants can:
“2Checkout allows us to sell our subscription products internationally – we welcome the upcoming product release bringing enhanced features such as the new tax exemption capabilities, which we are looking forward to deploying. We see 2Checkout as a true partner, forward-looking and keeping us as clients in the loop, permanently catering to our needs and our end-customers’ needs,” mentioned Florin Cornianu, CEO of 123FormBuilder.
“Through 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform, we are focused on helping clients simplify the complexities of digital commerce and – especially today – to adapt faster to new market conditions,” said Adriana Iordan, VP of Product Management at 2Checkout. “The 2020 summer release brings together not only additional capabilities needed for modern commerce, particularly payment localization and subscription billing, but also responds to clients’ needs to be nimbler. Merchants using our platform are able to quickly enter new markets and achieve the fastest path to revenue, with flexible offerings and optimized brand-centric experiences – without requiring engineering resources.”
For more details on the 2Checkout platform enhancements, and package-related availability, please read the dedicated 2020 Summer Release article on 2Checkout’s blog.
About 2Checkout
2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Get more information at www.2checkout.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47682edd-9103-4bd5-be9d-7861f3a54709
2Checkout
Columbus, Ohio, UNITED STATES
2Checkout 2020 Summer Release
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
2checkout-logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: