NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), announced today MUC Oil & Gas Engineering Consultancy (“MUC”) has issued the final basic design for the Company’s planned Phase III oil storage terminals and refinery.

In April 2020, the Company appointed MUC Oil & Gas Engineering Consultancy to complete the basic design and Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study for its planned 180,000 bpd refinery and the Phase III oil storage facility in Fujairah, UAE. Completing the basic design progresses the Company’s plan to develop up to 3.5 million m3 of storage capacity, the equivalent of 22 million barrels. The Company is targeting the Phase III facility to be operational in late 2022.

Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy and BPGIC, said, “Our vision is to build the largest oil storage and be the best service provider in the Port of Fujairah in the UAE, which is one of the world’s most strategically important choke points with approximately 25% of total global oil passing through this strait. Once Phase III is completed, this would bring our total storage capacity up to 4.5 million m3, which is the equivalent of 28.3 million barrels of oil. We are pleased that MUC has completed the basic design, which is an important stage in the planning and development of the facility, and that they are progressing with the FEED study which is anticipated to be completed in the coming weeks. Concurrently, we are in discussions with global oil majors that have expressed interest in contracting portions of the Phase III facility. We plan to ensure that Phase III capacity is fully contracted through a multi-year take-or-pay contract prior to commencing construction to ensure revenue stability and visibility.”

BPGIC is a key independent storage provider in Fujairah, UAE, conveniently situated in the East-coast port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, which owns capacity to store Clean Petroleum Products and Fuel Oil using some of the latest technology to maximize company performance and efficiency, while reducing operating costs. Through the development of its Phase II and Phase III facilities, it is also building capacity to store crude oil using similar technology.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy, formerly known as Brooge Holdings, conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), a Fujairah Free Zone Entity. BPGIC is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. BPGIC’s oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing its customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit www.broogeholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties concerning BPGIC’s and Brooge Energy’s expected financial performance, as well as their strategic and operational plans. The actual results may differ materially from expectations, estimates and projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; (2) BPGIC’s ability to obtain financing for Phase III on commercially reasonable terms; (3) BPGIC’s ability to negotiate and enter into development and offtake agreements on commercially reasonable terms; (4) the results of technical and design feasibility studies, including the Phase III FEED study; (5) the loss of any end-users; (6) changes in customer demand with respect to ancillary services provided by BPGIC including throughput, blending, heating, and inter tank transfers; (7) BPGIC’s ability to effectively manage the risks and expenses associated with the construction of Phase II, Phase III and other growth and expansion projects; and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with or submissions to the SEC by Brooge Energy. Readers are referred to the most recent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC by Brooge Energy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Elizabeth Barker

+1 212-896-1254 or +1 212-896-1203

BROG@kcsa.com