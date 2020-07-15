VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc.’s (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) wholly-owned subsidiary Xtract Technologies Inc. (“Xtract AI”) is pleased to announce a new project contract with Canexia Health (formerly Contextual Genomics) and supported by the Digital Technology Supercluster.



As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many areas of life, including the diagnosis and treatment of other health conditions, people have chosen to forgo care in attempts to minimize their potential exposure to the Coronavirus. Cancer patients are twice as likely to contract COVID-19, and three times as likely to die from it, compared to the general population. However, by avoiding time spent in medical facilities to limit exposure to the virus, patients are delaying treatment and their disease may spread further. At least 100,000 surgeries in Canada, including cancer tissue biopsies, have been delayed or postponed since early March because of COVID-19.

Project ACTT (Access to Cancer Testing & Treatment in Response to COVID-19) aims to provide a liquid biopsy solution, that requires only a simple blood draw, as an alternative to surgical tissue biopsies. This minimally invasive DNA test, which can be delivered remotely, will then be analyzed by artificial intelligence technology to identify circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in plasma, and matches patients with targeted treatments shown to improve outcomes. Not only will this reduce a patient’s need to attend medical facilities, it will also increase health system capacity for those with recurrent or metastatic lung, breast, or colon cancer.

Other partners in the project include AstraZeneca Canada, Queen’s University, the Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association, Genolife, emtelligent, Novateur, Semaphore Solutions and Illumina. Xtract AI will develop, train, and deploy Natural Language Processing (NLP) models to assist in the management, understanding, and integration of semi-structured information from a mutation and cancer-type database.

Martin Cronin, Patriot One Technologies CEO, said “knowing how far reaching the effects of COVID-19 are, we’re delighted to be involved in another project utilizing artificial intelligence, and our team’s expertise, in an effort to significantly, and hopefully positively, impact the lives of cancer patients.”

About XTRACT TECHNOLOGIES INC - a subsidiary of Patriot One Technologies Inc.

Xtract AI develops and commercializes artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep neural networks and predictive solutions utilizing advanced technology for public institutions and private enterprise. The firm has an award winning, highly skilled team that develops AI solutions to solve challenges across computer vision (CV), natural language processing (NLP), anomaly detection, and time-series analysis for applications ranging from security and defence to environmental solutions and healthcare. For more information on building your AI solution, visit: xtract.ai

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Digital Technology Supercluster:

The Digital Technology Supercluster solves some of industry’s and society’s biggest problems through Canadian-made technologies. We bring together private and public sector organizations of all sizes to address challenges facing Canada’s economic sectors including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing, and transportation. Through this ‘collaborative innovation,’ the Supercluster helps to drive solutions better than any single organization could on its own. The Digital Technology Supercluster is led by industry leaders such as D-Wave, LifeLabs , LlamaZOO , Lululemon , MDA , Microsoft , Mosaic Forest Management , Sanctuary AI , Teck Resources Limited , TELUS , Terramera , and 1Qbit . Together, we work to position Canada as a global hub for digital innovation. A full list of Members can be found here .

About the COVID-19 Program:

The COVID-19 Program aims to improve the health and safety of Canadians and support Canada’s ability to address issues created by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the program will build expertise and capacity to anticipate and address issues that may arise in future health crises, from healthcare to a return to work and community. More information can be found here .

