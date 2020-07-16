



Bilia today communicates that the operational earnings for the second quarter 2020 were higher than last year and significantly above market expectation.

Bilia’s operational earnings for the second quarter 2020 are expected to amount to around SEK 335 M, compared with SEK 306 M for the second quarter 2019. The improvement was attributable to the Service business in combination with cost focus and utilization of Covid-19 support packages where needed.

The operating profit for the second quarter 2020 is expected to amount to around SEK 290 M, compared with SEK 280 M for the second quarter 2019. The operating profit includes a structural cost amounting to around SEK 20 M to reduce number of employees.

The figures are preliminary and not audited by Bilia’s auditors. Complete information will be reported as part of Bilia’s ordinary interim report on July 29 2020.

