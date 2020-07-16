Resilience portfolio, strong balance sheet structure and 'hands-on' organisation to cope with the Covid-19 context.

Confirmation of strong balance sheet structure (reduction of the Loan-To-Value ratio from 29.3% on 31 December 2019 to 28.9% on 30 June 2020).

Decrease in net result from core activities per share from € 3.08 per 30 June 2019 to € 2.18 per 30 June 2020;

Decrease of the fair value of the investment properties portfolio by 3.6%;

Stability of the EPRA occupancy rate of the shopping centres from 96.3% as per 31 December 2019 to 96.0% as per 30 June 2020;

Strong outperformance of visitor numbers compared to the market, both before and after mandatory store closures.





A telephone line will be open this Friday 17/07/2020 at 09:30 am to comment on these results and answer any questions.



The access codes are listed below:

Access number: +32(0)27460055 or 080055746

Participant PIN : 53071289#

Attachment