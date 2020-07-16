LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: DB) investors that acquired securities between November 7, 2017 and July 6, 2020 (the, “Class Period”).



According to the complaint filed in this lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Deutsche Bank had failed to remediate deficiencies related to its anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, its disclosure controls, procedures, and internal control over financial reporting, and its U.S. operations' troubled condition; (2) as a result, the Bank failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, which were both the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial results and reputation; and (4) as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

