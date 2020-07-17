LIMERICK, Pa., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, The Victory Bank held total assets of $414.5 million, total deposits of $306.3 million, and total equity of $20.6 million. Highlights include asset growth of $123.3 million for the quarter and a $1.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2020, as compared to June 30, 2019. Cash dividends increased from 10 cents per share per quarter to 20 cents per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.55. Consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was $560 thousand, an increase of $61 thousand, compared to $499 thousand for the same quarter in 2019, totaling approximately $0.29 per common share. Deposits grew to $306.3 million at June 30, 2020, from $228.9 million at June 30, 2019, a 33.8% increase. Including SBA PPP loans, total Net Loans increased 28.2% to $299.3 million at June 30, 2020, from $233.5 million at June 30, 2019, and total assets increased by $155.9 million to $414.5 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 60.3% over one year.

While the bank has not suffered any significant deterioration in asset quality, in response to unprecedented economic and market uncertainty created by the worldwide effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, the first-quarter provision for loan losses was increased from $73 thousand in 2019 to $557 thousand in 2020; the provision for the second quarter was $450 thousand, compared to $209 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. Total Loan Loss Reserves reached $3.1 million at quarter-end or approximately 1.03% of total loans. Non-performing assets declined from $307 thousand at March 31, 2020, to $222 thousand at June 30, 2020.

Joseph W. Major, Bank Leader, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the second quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas. Our focus in the second quarter has been protecting the safety of our employees and clients while expanding our services to businesses and individuals in their crucial time of need while building loan loss reserves in anticipation of possible increased credit losses. During the second quarter, The Victory Bank team members worked tirelessly to close over $60 million of Small Business Administration Paycheckl Protection loans (PPP), processing approximately 577 loan applications, helping businesses in our communities protect 7,277 local jobs.”

Also, during the second quarter, Victory Bancorp completed the issuance of $10 million of 10-year, fixed to floating subordinated debt, to be used to bolster the bank’s capital ratios and allow for continued growth and stability.The coupon on this issuance is fixed at 6.25% for the first five years.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County.The Victory Bank was established in 2008.The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.  

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.      
Consolidated Balance Sheet    
(numbers in thousands except share data)    
   Unaudited 
   June 30,December 31,
    2020 2019
Assets    
Cash and due from banks  $92,834$7,367
Federal funds sold   4,000 10,803
     
Cash and cash equivalents   96,834 18,170
     
Securities available-for-sale   9,982 11,084
     
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses    
of $3,124 and $2,213   299,309 243,131
Premises and equipment, net   3,277 3,298
Restricted investment in bank stocks   1,452 474
Accrued interest receivable   1,049 716
BOLI   1,570 1,548
Other assets   987 872
     
Total assets  $414,460$279,293
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing  $65,185$48,060
Interest-bearing   241,129 199,734
     
Total deposits   306,314 247,794
     
Unsecured borrowings   68,615 3,000
Subordinated Debt   17,692 7,927
Other liabilities   1,272 794
     
Total liabilities   393,893 259,515
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000    
shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares   1,950 1,950
Surplus   14,239 14,212
Accumulated earnings   4,025 3,480
Accumulated other comprehensive income   353 136
     
Total stockholders' equity   20,567 19,778
     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  $414,460$279,293
       



The Victory Bancorp, Inc.       
Consolidated Statement of Operations      
       
(numbers in thousands except share data) UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
  For the threeFor the threeFor the threeFor the threeFor the three
  months
ended		months endedmonths endedmonths
ended		months ended
  June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
   2020  2020  2019  2019  2019 
Interest Income      
Interest and fees on loans $3,704 $3,547 $3,471 $3,531 $3,503 
Interest on investment securities  91  78  75  78  72 
Other Interest Income  25  32  52  55  67 
       
Total interest income  3,820  3,657  3,598  3,664  3,642 
       
Interest Expense      
Deposits  571  702  715  750  772 
Borrowings  232  188  165  171  158 
       
Total interest expense  803  890  880  921  930 
       
Net interest income  3,017  2,767  2,718  2,743  2,712 
       
Provision for Loan Losses  450  557  67  75  209 
       
  Net interest income after
  provision for loan losses		  2,567  2,210  2,651  2,668  2,503 
       
Non-Interest Income      
Service charges and activity fees  45  54  67  65  55 
Net gains on sales of loans  20  -  -  -  - 
Other income  64  44  177  49  21 
       
Total non-interest income  129  98  244  114  76 
       
Non-Interest Expenses      
Salaries and employee benefits  1,190  1,295  1,346  1,254  1,145 
Occupancy and equipment  121  130  124  120  125 
Legal and professional fees  119  79  149  85  103 
Advertising and promotion  15  23  27  23  35 
Loan expenses  61  23  41  35  34 
Data processing costs  282  270  258  241  254 
Supplies, printing and postage  18  28  27  28  30 
Telephone  9  6  6  9  8 
Entertainment  3  23  39  26  33 
Mileage and tolls  2  5  10  8  12 
Insurance  9  10  10  10  9 
Federal Deposit Insurance
  Corporation premiums		  46  37  16  1  43 
Dues and subscriptions  21  23  20  16  17 
Shares tax  62  62  54  53  53 
Other  19  75  94  69  45 
       
Total non-interest expenses  1,977  2,089  2,221  1,978  1,946 
       
Income before income taxes  719  219  674  804  633 
       
Income Taxes  (159) (40) (172) (182) (134)
       
Net income available to common stockholders $560 $179 $502 $622 $499 
                 

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000