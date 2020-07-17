MISSION, Kan., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Comforting family meals are a tradition in many homes with time spent around the table sharing stories and laughs while enjoying great food. These meals can include lavish or complicated recipes, but you can also enjoy dinner with loved ones by turning to easy-to-make dishes that still follow through with delicious flavor.



Serve up snack-sized sandwiches, for example, with this recipe for Pulled Pork Sliders with Tangy Red Slaw made using Aunt Nellie’s Whole Holland Style Onions and Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage to add a zesty zip to tender pork sandwiches.

Ready in less than half an hour and requiring only a handful of ingredients, Lemon-Butter 4 Bean Ravioli is an easy solution for a comfort food craving. Cheesy ravioli, READ Bean Salad and veggies make a simple, satisfying, meatless pasta dinner in minutes.

Visit auntnellies.com and READsalads.com for more easy family meal inspiration.

Pulled Pork Sliders with Tangy Red Slaw

Prep time: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

Slaw:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3/4 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 cup thinly sliced celery

1/4 cup finely diced green bell pepper

1 cup Aunt Nellie’s Whole Holland Style Onions, drained and coarsely chopped

1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie’s Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage, drained

Sliders:

1 pound pulled pork, heated through

1/4 cup hickory smoked barbecue sauce, warm

12 small pull-apart dinner rolls, split crosswise and lightly toasted

To make slaw: In large bowl, combine oil, vinegar, sugar and cayenne pepper; whisk to combine. Add celery, bell pepper, onions and red cabbage; toss to coat.

To make sliders: In medium bowl, mix pork and barbecue sauce. To assemble, spoon pork evenly over bottom half of each roll. Top with slaw and top half of each roll.

Note: If desired, slaw can be served warm. In saucepan over medium-low or medium heat, cook slaw about 5 minutes, or until heated through, stirring frequently.

Lemon-Butter 4 Bean Ravioli

Recipe courtesy of “Winnie’s Balance” on behalf of Seneca Foods

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Servings: 4

1 package (10 ounces) fresh cheese ravioli

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups combination of sliced button mushrooms, chopped kale and grape tomatoes

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 can (15 ounces) READ 4 Bean Salad

1-2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Cook ravioli according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Heat medium skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil; swirl to coat.

Add mushrooms, kale, tomatoes and 1 tablespoon butter. Cook 6 minutes, or until mushrooms are soft and tomatoes burst, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

Return pasta to medium heat. Add remaining butter and minced garlic. Cook 2 minutes, or until garlic is fragrant, stirring frequently. Stir in bean salad; cook 1 minute, or until heated through.

Gently stir vegetables into pasta. Drizzle with lemon juice. Toss gently and top with red pepper flakes, if desired.

