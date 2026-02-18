What’s Trending in Travel in 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) After years of fast-paced itineraries and social media-inspired vacations, travelers are looking to slow down in 2026, instead focusing on more personal, immersive experiences.





That’s not to say Americans will be looking to travel any less – just more intentionally. Despite economic, political and cultural shifts, travel shows no signs of slowing down this year. In fact, according to a survey conducted on behalf of ALG Vacations, 100% of respondents plan to take a vacation in the next year, with 97% likely to travel for leisure in the next 6 months despite those concerns.

Even with tightened budgets, 95% of those surveyed would still travel – even if it meant scaling back. To help travelers zero in on what they’re looking to experience in 2026, working with a travel advisor when starting to plan that annual getaway can make the process easier.

Additional survey data shows 7 in 10 travelers are turning to professionals to plan their next trips with the younger generations leading the way; 83% of Gen Z and 78% of Millennials are likely to turn to a travel advisor for help with planning and booking.





“What’s really interesting is that travel advisors are resonating with a new wave of travelers,” said ALG Vacations’ Travel Advisor Champion Carson Kressley, the renowned style expert and world traveler best known for his role on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and his current Emmy Award-winning judge role on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “They want help uncovering hidden-gem destinations and great-value packages, and a new generation of advisors is meeting them exactly where they are.”

In addition to booking your next excursion with the assistance of a travel advisor, consider these trends Kressley identified for the year ahead.

Space and Privacy

In 2026, spaciousness is an expression of luxury – private villas, low-density boutique resorts and nature-framed hideaways where quiet feels curated and beauty isn’t shared with the masses. As travelers prioritize serenity over scene, this trend reflects an emotional need for clarity as they look for time to reset and environments that support genuine presence.

Immersion in Culture and Hyper-Local

Travelers desire authentic experiences shaped by local chefs, artisans and storytellers who bring a destination’s heritage to life. It’s no longer about observing culture from a distance; it’s about actively participating in it with the destination’s native citizens, reflecting a desire for meaning and perspective.

Longer, More Intentional Vacations

Instead of rushing through multiple destinations, travelers are embracing itineraries that allow them to breathe through longer stays and experiences that unfold naturally. From a lingering lunch to an unstructured afternoon, this shift toward savoring prioritizes depth and connection.





Transformational Wellness

As wellness continues to evolve into deeply personal territory, travelers seek experiences that restore mind, body and perspective such as sunrise rituals, nature-led healing, cultural wellness traditions and programs designed for renewal.

Screen-Inspired Destinations

Pop culture continues to influence travel, but today’s travelers seek more than filming locations. In 2026, they’re searching for dramatic landscapes, atmospheric architecture, richly layered cultures and experiences that evoke emotion and capture the feeling of their favorite cinematic worlds. This evolution of set-jetting is about stepping into a story rather than tracing its steps.

Shared Multi-Generational Moments

Multi-generational travel is shifting toward more purpose-driven experiences – milestone celebrations, cultural reconnection trips and meaningful moments together. The emphasis is on togetherness, personalization and experiences that feel like legacy.

