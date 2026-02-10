Stopping Cold Spots: 4 Tips to Improve Home Comfort

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Cold spots are a common challenge for homeowners, especially during the winter months. They not only reduce overall comfort but can also drive up energy costs. These problem areas often appear in rooms over garages, spaces farthest from the HVAC unit, finished basements, and home additions.





Caused by uneven airflow, poor insulation, or systems that struggle to adapt to varying room conditions throughout the day, cold spots can lead to uncomfortable living spaces, extra strain on your HVAC system, and higher heating bills due to overcompensation.

Fixing these problems can involve several approaches. One option is upgrading from a single, whole-home HVAC system controlled by one thermostat to a zoned solution that lets you fine-tune comfort in each room. Another is improving ductwork by replacing long runs, undersized ducts, or leaky connections that restrict airflow. You can also add smart controls that automatically adjust to changing conditions.

Consider these tips recommended by the experts at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) to improve your home’s comfort:

Evaluate Your Current System

Have a qualified technician inspect your HVAC system, checking ductwork for leaks, blockages or damage that could be preventing air from reaching specific rooms.​ Also confirm filters, coils and existing thermostats are properly located and in good working order to ensure they’re correctly reading temperatures.​

Consider a Zoned HVAC System Upgrade

Zoning divides your home into separate areas, each with its own temperature control. Options like Zoned Comfort Solutions® from Mitsubishi Electric allow you to treat individual rooms or spaces differently, conditioning only the areas you use for consistent comfort and reduced energy waste.​



In larger homes with central ducted systems, adding motorized zoning dampers to open and close inside the ductwork and multiple thermostats can help redirect air where it’s needed most.​ For additions, bonus rooms or spaces with unique needs, ductless mini-splits provide independent control for precise comfort without requiring an overhaul of the entire existing system.​

Add a Smart Thermostat and Sensors

Pairing zoning with smart sensors and controls allows each zone to fine-tune comfort automatically for maximum efficiency.​ These sensors and advanced controls serve as the system’s intelligence, responding in real time to conditions in each room and monitoring both temperature and occupancy to adjust when a room deviates from the desired temperature.



Easy to integrate with many popular smart home platforms, the system learns your household schedule and habits to automatically optimize comfort and efficiency based on when and where people actually spend time. Plus, access through connected apps via your phone allows you to monitor cold-prone rooms and make adjustments, even when you are away.​

Schedule Seasonal Maintenance

At least semi-annually, if not at the change of each season, have filters, coils and sensors cleaned and calibrated by a professional. Staying up to date on maintenance can help ensure your system is delivering the right amount of air where and when you need it.​





Modern, connected energy-efficient systems are attractive to buyers and can help lower a home’s carbon footprint. Learn more about fixing cold spots with zoned solutions at mitsubishicomfort.com.

