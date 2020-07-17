DELSON, Quebec, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated June 5th, 2020, were elected as directors of Goodfellow. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, held at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on July 16th, 2020 in Delson, Qc, are set out below.

Each of the following 6 nominees was elected as a Director.

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Stephen A Jarislowsky5,896,86398.30%102,1721.70%
G Douglas Goodfellow5,790,83096.53%208,2053.47%
David A Goodfellow5,768,33096.15%230,7053.85%
Normand Morin5,914,52898.59%84,5071.41%
Claude Garcia5,919,32698.67%79,7091.33%
Alain Côté5,913,92898.58%85,1071.42%

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

