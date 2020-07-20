BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Diluted EPS for the second quarter increased 14% to $0.75 year over year

Record deposit growth of $1.5 billion during the second quarter

Funded approximately 4,800 Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling over $1.0 billion, with 68% less than $150,000 in size

Asset quality improved, with nonperforming loans to total loans improving to 26 basis points during the second quarter

Total assets exceed $11.0 billion

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending June 30, 2020 Period Ending March 31, 2020 % Change From Period Ending March 31, 2020 to Period Ending June 30, 2020 Period Ending June 30, 2019 % Change From Period Ending June 30, 2019 to Period Ending June 30, 2020 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 40,448 $ 34,778 16 % $ 35,633 14 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 40,417 $ 34,778 16 % $ 35,602 14 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.75 $ 0.64 17 % $ 0.66 14 % Return on Average Assets 1.55 % 1.54 % 1.69 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 18.40 % 16.23 % 18.72 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,194,506 54,167,414 54,089,107 YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 75,226 $ 70,643 6 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 75,195 $ 70,612 6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.39 $ 1.31 6 % Return on Average Assets 1.54 % 1.72 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 17.31 % 19.06 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,180,960 54,082,857 BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 11,012,195 $ 9,364,882 18 % $ 8,740,237 26 % Loans 8,315,375 7,568,836 10 % 6,967,886 19 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 2,678,893 1,925,626 39 % 1,576,959 70 % Total Deposits 9,342,918 7,832,655 19 % 7,404,794 26 % Stockholders' Equity 914,588 881,885 4 % 778,957 17 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $40.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $35.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.75 and $0.75, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $0.67 and $0.66, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.55% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 18.40% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1.69% and 18.72%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $83.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $77.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $70.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 3.32% compared to 3.58% in the first quarter of 2020 and 3.44% in the second quarter of 2019. Origination of PPP loans and increased excess liquidity drove unfavorable rate and mix changes while lower deposit rates and increases in noninterest bearing demand balances drove favorable rate and mix changes, respectively. Accretion of net fees on PPP loans of $2.6 million during the second quarter of 2020 offset the decrease in loan yield by approximately 12 basis points.

Average loans for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.33 billion, an increase of $972.6 million, or 52% annualized, over average loans of $7.36 billion for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.54 billion, or 23%, over average loans of $6.79 billion for the second quarter of 2019. We originated over 4,800 PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 for a total of $1.05 billion. Average total balances of PPP loans for the second quarter of 2020 were $885.5 million. Excluding PPP loans, average loans for the second quarter of 2020 were $7.45 billion, an increase of $87.0 million over average loans for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $659.1 million, or 10%, over average loans for the second quarter of 2019.

Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2020 were $8.87 billion, an increase of $1.23 billion, or 64% annualized, over average total deposits of $7.64 billion for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.69 billion, or 24%, over average total deposits of $7.18 billion for the second quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.26% for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 18 basis points compared to 0.44% for the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 17 basis points compared to 0.43% for the second quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.20%, a six basis-point decrease compared to 0.26% for the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of two basis points compared to 0.22% for the second quarter of 2019. We recorded a $10.3 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.10% at June 30, 2020, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2020 and an increase of 8 basis points compared to 1.02% at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.26% at June 30, 2020. The CARES Act, passed into law on March 27, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, allows companies to delay their adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL), including the current expected credit losses methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. We have elected to delay adoption of ASU 2016-13 until the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 outbreak terminates or December 31, 2020, with an effective retrospective implementation date of January 1, 2020. In management’s opinion, the allowance is adequate and was determined by consistent application of ServisFirst Bank’s methodology for calculating its allowance for loan losses.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $1.2 million, or 22%, to $7.0 million from $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.0 million, or 94%, from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage loan origination volumes increased approximately 65% during the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the same quarter in 2019. Additionally, more of the originations in 2020 were sellable loans, driving higher gains on sale. Credit card revenue decreased $343,000, or 20%, to $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2019. The amount of spend on purchase cards increased $20.5 million while the amount of spend on business credit cards decreased $14.3 million during the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. Purchase card spend carries lower profit margins than credit cards due to their higher rebates. Income on life insurance policies increased $686,000, or 88%, to $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $778,000 during the second quarter of 2019. We purchased an additional $75.0 million in BOLI contracts during the third quarter of 2019. Other income for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $151,000, or 39%, to $241,000 from $392,000 in the second quarter of 2019. On May 4, 2020 we bought an interest rate cap with a term of three years and a notional amount of $300 million. The cap is tied to one-month LIBOR with a strike rate of 0.50%. We wrote down the value of the cap by $252,000 during the second quarter of 2020 through other income and are amortizing the fee paid to our counterparty over the life of the cap.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased $2.8 million, or 11%, to $28.8 million from $26.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, and increased $896,000, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the second quarter of 2020 increased $1.5 million, or 10%, to $15.8 million from $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, and increased $134,000, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Costs to originate PPP loans totaling $2.4 million were incurred during the second quarter of 2020. These costs were credited against salary and benefits as a deferred expense and will be amortized over the life of the loans by netting them against accretion of deferred origination fees. Bonuses of approximately $2.5 million were paid during the second quarter of 2020 related to work performed on the PPP. Additional bonuses of $71,000 were paid to front-line employees who continued to assist customers during the peak of the pandemic. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $147,000, or 6%, to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Third party processing expenses increased $789,000, or 29%, to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Limited-term licenses were added to our loan origination systems to enable more employees to assist customers with their PPP loans. These licenses added $514,000 to third party processing expenses during the second quarter of 2020. Professional services expense decreased $100,000, or 8%, to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, and increased $143,000, or 15%, from $948,000 on a linked-quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments decreased $486,000, or 45%, to $595,000 in the second quarter of 2020, from $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Lower growth in assets during the second quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans, resulted in us adjusting our accrual for assessments to be paid at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Expenses associated with other real estate owned increased $1.1 million to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $212,000 in the second quarter of 2019. Updated appraisals resulted in write-downs in values on two properties in our Birmingham, Alabama market. Other operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $100,000, or 2%, to $4.1 million from $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, and increased $452,000, or 12%, on a linked-quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 31.92% during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 34.30% during the second quarter of 2019 and compared to 33.11% during the first quarter of 2020.

Income tax expense increased $1.4 million, or 15%, to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate was 20.95% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 20.74% for the second quarter of 2019. State of Alabama tax credit investments matured at the end of 2019, causing our state credit amounts to decrease from $497,000 during the second quarter of 2019 to $132,000 during the second quarter of 2020. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the second quarters of 2020 and 2019 of $136,000 and $186,000, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At June 30,

2020 At March 31,

2020 At December 31,

2019 At September 30,

2019 At June 30,

2019 Book value per share - GAAP $ 16.98 $ 16.38 $ 15.71 $ 15.13 $ 14.55 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 914,588 881,886 842,682 810,537 778,957 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 14,043 14,111 14,179 14,246 14,314 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 900,545 $ 867,775 $ 828,503 $ 796,291 $ 764,643 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 16.72 $ 16.12 $ 15.45 $ 14.86 $ 14.29 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 8.31 % 9.42 % 9.42 % 9.00 % 8.91 % Total assets - GAAP $ 11,012,195 $ 9,364,882 $ 8,947,653 $ 9,005,112 $ 8,740,237 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 14,043 14,111 14,179 14,246 14,314 Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 10,998,152 $ 9,350,771 $ 8,933,474 $ 8,990,866 $ 8,725,923 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 8.19 % 9.28 % 9.27 % 8.86 % 8.76 %

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including but not limited to, the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2020, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(In thousands except share and per share data)

2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 95,080 $ 96,767 $ 98,187 $ 101,130 $ 97,787 Interest expense 11,846 19,127 22,410 28,125 27,702 Net interest income 83,234 77,640 75,777 73,005 70,085 Provision for loan losses 10,283 13,584 5,884 6,985 4,884 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 72,951 64,056 69,893 66,020 65,201 Non-interest income 7,033 6,674 6,936 6,202 5,778 Non-interest expense 28,816 27,920 25,503 25,153 26,022 Income before income tax 51,168 42,810 51,326 47,069 44,957 Provision for income tax 10,720 8,032 10,289 9,506 9,324 Net income 40,448 34,778 41,037 37,563 35,633 Preferred stock dividends 31 - 32 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 40,417 $ 34,778 $ 41,005 $ 37,563 $ 35,602 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.75 $ 0.65 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,194,506 54,167,414 54,149,554 54,096,368 54,089,107 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 11,012,195 $ 9,364,882 $ 8,947,653 $ 9,005,112 $ 8,740,237 Loans 8,315,375 7,568,836 7,261,451 7,022,069 6,967,886 Debt securities 856,378 827,032 759,649 688,271 658,221 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,678,893 1,925,626 1,749,879 1,678,672 1,576,959 Total deposits 9,342,918 7,832,655 7,530,433 7,724,158 7,404,794 Borrowings 64,715 64,707 64,703 64,693 64,684 Stockholders' equity $ 914,588 $ 881,885 $ 842,682 $ 810,537 $ 778,957 Shares outstanding 53,874,276 53,844,009 53,623,740 53,579,013 53,526,882 Book value per share $ 16.98 $ 16.38 $ 15.71 $ 15.13 $ 14.55 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.72 $ 16.12 $ 15.45 $ 14.86 $ 14.29 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.58 % 3.47 % 3.36 % 3.44 % Return on average assets 1.55 % 1.54 % 1.80 % 1.67 % 1.69 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 18.40 % 16.23 % 19.75 % 18.69 % 18.72 % Efficiency ratio 31.92 % 33.11 % 30.83 % 31.76 % 34.30 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.15 % 1.29 % 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.28 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.26 % 10.68 % 10.50 % 10.39 % 10.18 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.27 % 10.68 % 10.50 % 10.39 % 10.19 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.27 % 12.54 % 12.31 % 12.27 % 12.02 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.24 % 9.56 % 9.13 % 8.88 % 9.00 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 8.19 % 9.28 % 9.27 % 8.86 % 8.76 % (1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 102,282 $ 68,841 49 % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 1,444,293 409,052 253 % Federal funds sold 2,352 408,289 (99 )% Cash and cash equivalents 1,548,927 886,182 75 % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 856,128 657,971 30 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at June 30, 2020 and 2019) 250 250 - % Mortgage loans held for sale 14,491 9,446 53 % Loans 8,315,375 6,967,886 19 % Less allowance for loan losses (91,507 ) (71,386 ) 28 % Loans, net 8,223,868 6,896,500 19 % Premises and equipment, net 55,588 57,195 (3 )% Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets 14,043 14,314 (2 )% Other assets 298,900 218,379 37 % Total assets $ 11,012,195 $ 8,740,237 26 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 2,678,893 $ 1,576,959 70 % Interest-bearing 6,664,025 5,827,835 14 % Total deposits 9,342,918 7,404,794 26 % Federal funds purchased 635,606 459,449 38 % Other borrowings 64,715 64,684 - % Other liabilities 54,368 32,353 68 % Total liabilities 10,097,607 7,961,280 27 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,874,276 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and 53,526,882 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 54 54 - % Additional paid-in capital 222,437 218,658 2 % Retained earnings 672,984 555,425 21 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,611 4,318 331 % Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 914,086 778,455 17 % Noncontrolling interest 502 502 - % Total stockholders' equity 914,588 778,957 17 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,012,195 $ 8,740,237 26 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 89,383 $ 88,610 $ 178,768 $ 174,134 Taxable securities 5,092 4,193 10,246 7,939 Nontaxable securities 211 393 444 839 Federal funds sold 34 1,998 311 3,217 Other interest and dividends 360 2,593 2,078 5,357 Total interest income 95,080 97,787 191,847 191,486 Interest expense: Deposits 10,756 24,240 27,501 46,385 Borrowed funds 1,090 3,462 3,472 6,238 Total interest expense 11,846 27,702 30,973 52,623 Net interest income 83,234 70,085 160,874 138,863 Provision for loan losses 10,283 4,884 23,867 9,769 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 72,951 65,201 137,007 129,094 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,823 1,786 3,739 3,488 Mortgage banking 2,107 1,087 3,178 1,662 Credit card income 1,398 1,741 3,163 3,317 Securities losses - (6 ) - (6 ) Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 1,464 778 2,917 1,540 Other operating income 241 392 710 721 Total non-interest income 7,033 5,778 13,707 10,722 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,792 14,339 31,450 28,604 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,434 2,287 4,834 4,546 Third party processing and other services 3,513 2,724 6,858 5,135 Professional services 1,091 1,191 2,039 2,185 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 595 1,081 1,927 2,100 Other real estate owned expense 1,303 212 1,904 234 Other operating expense 4,088 4,188 7,724 8,546 Total non-interest expense 28,816 26,022 56,736 51,350 Income before income tax 51,168 44,957 93,978 88,466 Provision for income tax 10,720 9,324 18,752 17,823 Net income 40,448 35,633 75,226 70,643 Dividends on preferred stock 31 31 31 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 40,417 $ 35,602 $ 75,195 $ 70,612 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.67 $ 1.40 $ 1.32 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 1.39 $ 1.31





LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 3,498,627 $ 2,771,307 $ 2,696,210 $ 2,653,934 $ 2,633,529 Real estate - construction 544,586 548,578 521,392 550,871 603,779 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 1,634,495 1,678,532 1,587,478 1,526,911 1,538,279 1-4 family mortgage 665,883 675,870 644,188 632,346 630,963 Other mortgage 1,911,384 1,834,137 1,747,394 1,592,072 1,496,512 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 4,211,762 4,188,539 3,979,060 3,751,329 3,665,754 Consumer 60,400 60,412 64,789 65,935 64,824 Total loans $ 8,315,375 $ 7,568,836 $ 7,261,451 $ 7,022,069 $ 6,967,886





SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 85,414 $ 76,584 $ 77,192 $ 71,386 $ 70,207 Loans charged off: Commercial, financial and agricultural 1,358 2,640 4,742 3,626 3,610 Real estate - construction 376 454 - - - Real estate - mortgage 2,520 1,678 1,689 4,974 169 Consumer 62 58 139 172 63 Total charge offs 4,316 4,830 6,570 8,772 3,842 Recoveries: Commercial, financial and agricultural 84 62 51 126 117 Real estate - construction 1 1 1 1 - Real estate - mortgage 13 1 2 - 4 Consumer 28 12 24 60 16 Total recoveries 126 76 78 187 137 Net charge-offs 4,190 4,754 6,492 8,585 3,705 Allocation from Loan Guarantee Program - - - 7,406 - Provision for loan losses 10,283 13,584 5,884 6,985 4,884 Ending balance $ 91,507 $ 85,414 $ 76,584 $ 77,192 $ 71,386 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total average loans 1.10 % 1.16 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.05 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.36 % 0.49 % 0.22 % Provision for loan losses to total average loans 0.50 % 0.74 % 0.33 % 0.40 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 16,881 $ 28,914 $ 30,091 $ 35,732 $ 21,840 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 5,133 4,954 6,021 5,317 10,299 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 6,537 7,448 8,178 5,337 5,649 Total $ 28,551 $ 41,316 $ 44,290 $ 46,386 $ 37,788 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.46 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.52 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.26 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.44 % Reserve for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 542.07 % 295.41 % 254.51 % 216.03 % 326.86 % Restructured accruing loans $ 975 $ 975 $ 625 $ 3,468 $ 2,742 Restructured accruing loans to total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.04 % TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 Beginning balance: $ 2,367 $ 3,330 $ 11,248 $ 11,284 $ 12,289 Additions - 350 250 - - Net (paydowns) / advances (12 ) (232 ) (3,481 ) 714 (12 ) Charge-offs (412 ) (1,081 ) (1,333 ) (750 ) (993 ) Transfer to OREO (375 ) - (3,354 ) - - Ending balance $ 1,568 $ 2,367 $ 3,330 $ 11,248 $ 11,284





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 2nd Quarter

2020 1st Quarter

2020 4th Quarter

2019 3rd Quarter

2019 2nd Quarter

2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 89,383 $ 89,385 $ 89,407 $ 90,767 $ 88,610 Taxable securities 5,092 5,154 4,702 4,367 4,193 Nontaxable securities 211 233 274 316 393 Federal funds sold 34 277 1,053 1,768 1,998 Other interest and dividends 360 1,718 2,751 3,912 2,593 Total interest income 95,080 96,767 98,187 101,130 97,787 Interest expense: Deposits 10,756 16,745 19,786 24,787 24,240 Borrowed funds 1,090 2,382 2,624 3,338 3,462 Total interest expense 11,846 19,127 22,410 28,125 27,702 Net interest income 83,234 77,640 75,777 73,005 70,085 Provision for loan losses 10,283 13,584 5,884 6,985 4,884 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 72,951 64,056 69,893 66,020 65,201 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,823 1,916 1,806 1,735 1,786 Mortgage banking 2,107 1,071 1,366 1,333 1,087 Credit card income 1,398 1,765 1,891 1,868 1,741 Securities (losses) gains - - (1 ) 34 (6 ) Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 1,464 1,453 1,419 787 778 Other operating income 241 469 455 445 392 Total non-interest income 7,033 6,674 6,936 6,202 5,778 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,792 15,658 13,680 15,499 14,339 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,434 2,400 2,339 2,387 2,287 Third party processing and other services 3,513 3,345 3,176 2,923 2,724 Professional services 1,091 948 1,163 887 1,191 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 595 1,332 1,171 (296 ) 1,081 Other real estate owned expense 1,303 601 103 78 212 Other operating expense 4,088 3,636 3,871 3,675 4,188 Total non-interest expense 28,816 27,920 25,503 25,153 26,022 Income before income tax 51,168 42,810 51,326 47,069 44,957 Provision for income tax 10,720 8,032 10,289 9,506 9,324 Net income 40,448 34,778 41,037 37,563 35,633 Dividends on preferred stock 31 - 32 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 40,417 $ 34,778 $ 41,005 $ 37,563 $ 35,602 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.65 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 0.66





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 Average Balance Yield /

Rate Average Balance Yield /

Rate Average Balance Yield /

Rate Average Balance Yield /

Rate Average Balance Yield /

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 8,301,775 4.31 % $ 7,328,594 4.89 % $ 7,066,576 5.00 % $ 6,927,075 5.18 % $ 6,756,927 5.24 % Tax-exempt (2) 31,929 4.12 32,555 4.04 35,563 4.00 34,195 3.98 32,124 3.83 Total loans, net of unearned income 8,333,704 4.31 7,361,149 4.88 7,102,139 4.99 6,961,270 5.17 6,789,051 5.23 Mortgage loans held for sale 13,278 2.09 4,282 2.16 6,505 2.44 6,482 2.45 5,208 3.85 Debt securities: Taxable 761,575 2.67 750,413 2.75 670,732 2.81 595,405 2.93 565,491 2.97 Tax-exempt (2) 38,201 2.62 44,029 2.33 50,825 2.17 59,992 2.21 77,364 2.10 Total securities (3) 799,776 2.67 794,442 2.72 721,557 2.76 655,397 2.87 642,855 2.86 Federal funds sold 83,274 0.16 105,423 1.06 238,927 1.75 312,968 2.24 323,714 2.48 Interest-bearing balances with banks 849,549 0.17 469,199 1.47 602,755 1.81 690,973 2.25 411,481 2.53 Total interest-earning assets $ 10,079,581 3.80 % $ 8,734,495 4.46 % $ 8,671,883 4.49 % $ 8,627,090 4.65 % $ 8,172,309 4.80 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 76,212 66,140 70,381 71,418 76,988 Net premises and equipment 57,446 58,066 57,986 58,243 58,607 Allowance for loan losses, accrued interest and other assets 248,702 241,479 233,885 162,654 156,264 Total assets $ 10,461,941 $ 9,100,180 $ 9,034,135 $ 8,919,405 $ 8,464,168 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 992,848 0.35 % $ 956,803 0.57 % $ 961,258 0.69 % $ 900,754 0.84 % $ 909,847 0.88 % Savings 72,139 0.42 67,380 0.50 62,311 0.53 57,431 0.60 54,391 0.57 Money market 4,285,907 0.52 4,061,286 1.10 4,189,283 1.34 4,265,435 1.76 3,932,459 1.88 Time deposits 877,448 1.95 805,924 2.09 712,155 2.15 703,278 2.20 694,414 2.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,228,342 0.69 5,891,393 1.14 5,925,007 1.32 5,926,898 1.66 5,591,111 1.74 Federal funds purchased 572,990 0.22 492,638 1.31 420,066 1.74 441,526 2.30 418,486 2.57 Other borrowings 64,711 4.85 64,707 4.85 64,698 4.79 64,689 4.79 64,680 4.84 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,866,043 0.69 % $ 6,448,738 1.19 % $ 6,409,771 1.39 % $ 6,433,113 1.73 % $ 6,074,277 1.83 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking 2,646,030 1,749,671 1,759,671 1,654,928 1,591,722 Other liabilities 69,061 39,801 41,112 34,070 35,161 Stockholders' equity 862,500 853,800 818,320 792,284 763,742 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 18,307 8,170 5,261 5,010 (734 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,461,941 $ 9,100,180 $ 9,034,135 $ 8,919,405 $ 8,464,168 Net interest spread 3.11 % 3.27 % 3.10 % 2.92 % 2.97 % Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.58 % 3.47 % 3.36 % 3.44 % (1) Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. (3) Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.



